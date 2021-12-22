Steve Campos resigns after 1 season as Pine-Richland football coach

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 | 4:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland head coach Steve Campos pleads his case to officials during the second quarter against Harrisburg on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the Wolvarena.

Steve Campos, who stepped into a controversy last summer as Pine-Richland’s football coach, resigned Wednesday after one season, according to athletic director Joe Gironda.

Campos’ assistant coaches received an email from the school Wednesday that included a letter from Campos, which cited “lingering health issues” and a knee replacement he underwent last week.

Campos couldn’t immediately be reached.

“I need to focus on my health and recovery,” Campos said in the email. “I do not feel I could do my job appropriately over these next several months.”

Pine-Richland went 7-4 overall last season and reached the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals. The Rams tied with North Hills and Penn Hills for the Northeast Conference title with 4-1 records.

Campos was hired in June to replace Eric Kasperowicz, who was ousted after a school district investigation into allegations of hazing or bullying involving the football program. The Rams went 85-18 under Kasperowicz, winning four WPIAL titles and two state championships.

Kasperowicz has denied hazing or bullying occurred in his eight seasons as coach, and in May announced he was suing the school district for defamation.

