Stretch run begins in football, soccer regular season concludes this week on HSSN
By:
Sunday, October 6, 2019 | 9:23 PM
The home stretch of the fall high school sports season is upon us, and the stretch run begins this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from Week 7 of the high school football season with plenty of conference games among the 35 WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 broadcasts Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.
Plus section play is winding down and HSSN has WPIAL boys’ and girls’ soccer and girls’ volleyball matches during the week.
We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday.
Monday, Oct. 7
Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week 7 in WPIAL football for Classes 3A, 2A and A
WPIAL girls soccer – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL girls soccer – Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Talk Show – Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week 7 in WPIAL football for Classes 6A, 5A and 4A
WPIAL girls soccer – Hempfield at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, Oct. 10
WPIAL girls volleyball – Live Video Stream: Steel Valley at Serra Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL boys soccer – North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL boys soccer – Woodland Hills at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL boys soccer – Brownsville at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, Oct. 11
Rebel Yell Podcast – Game day discussion on Week 7 top storylines with James Dotson
Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Live Video Steam: West Mifflin at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WHJB-FM 107.1
WPIAL football – Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020
WPIAL football – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Central Catholic at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL football – Norwin at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3
WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on the Woodland Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Upper St. Clair at Moon at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320
WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Bethel Park at Baldwin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at Shaler at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Plum at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480
WPIAL football – Franklin Regional at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Hampton at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – New Castle at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and on WKST-AM 1200
WPIAL football – Greensburg Salem at Ringgold at 7 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910
WPIAL football – Blackhawk at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL football – Freeport at Burrell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Central Valley at Hopewell at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL football – Waynesburg Central at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Avonworth at East Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Freedom at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3
WPIAL football – Ellwood City at Riverside at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Beth-Center at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL football – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Brownsville at Frazier at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL football – South Allegheny at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Laurel at Cornell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – West Greene at Clairton at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910
District 6 football – Homer-Center at Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3 and on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1
District 6 football – Penns Manor at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
District 6 football – Bald Eagle at Clearfield at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260
District 9 football – Brockway at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9
District 9 football – Kane at Brookville at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3
Saturday, Oct. 12
Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Seven
WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Fort Cherry at Shady Side Academy at 2:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL football – New Brighton at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460
Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.