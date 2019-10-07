Stretch run begins in football, soccer regular season concludes this week on HSSN

By:

Sunday, October 6, 2019 | 9:23 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review McGuffey quarterback Marshall Whipkey looks to pass against Southmoreland on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Southmoreland High School’s Russ Grimm Field.

The home stretch of the fall high school sports season is upon us, and the stretch run begins this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage from Week 7 of the high school football season with plenty of conference games among the 35 WPIAL, District 6 and District 9 broadcasts Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes the Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show.

Plus section play is winding down and HSSN has WPIAL boys’ and girls’ soccer and girls’ volleyball matches during the week.

We also have four new Rebel Yell podcasts throughout the week and another edition of This Week in the WPIAL on Tuesday.

Monday, Oct. 7

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week 7 in WPIAL football for Classes 3A, 2A and A

WPIAL girls soccer – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL girls soccer – Mt. Pleasant at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: This Week in the WPIAL at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 9

Rebel Yell Podcast – Preview of Week 7 in WPIAL football for Classes 6A, 5A and 4A

WPIAL girls soccer – Hempfield at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 10

WPIAL girls volleyball – Live Video Stream: Steel Valley at Serra Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys soccer – North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys soccer – Woodland Hills at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL boys soccer – Brownsville at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast – Game day discussion on Week 7 top storylines with James Dotson

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Live Video Steam: West Mifflin at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL football – Pine-Richland at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL football – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Central Catholic at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL football – Norwin at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on the Woodland Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Upper St. Clair at Moon at 7:30 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Bethel Park at Baldwin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at Shaler at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Plum at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL football – Franklin Regional at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Hampton at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on WKPL-FM 92.1 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – New Castle at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and on WKST-AM 1200

WPIAL football – Greensburg Salem at Ringgold at 7 p.m. on WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

WPIAL football – Blackhawk at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL football – Freeport at Burrell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Central Valley at Hopewell at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL football – Waynesburg Central at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Avonworth at East Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Freedom at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL football – Ellwood City at Riverside at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Beth-Center at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL football – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Brownsville at Frazier at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL football – South Allegheny at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Laurel at Cornell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – West Greene at Clairton at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910

District 6 football – Homer-Center at Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3 and on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 football – Penns Manor at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 football – Bald Eagle at Clearfield at 7 p.m. on WBLF-AM 970 and on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 football – Brockway at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 9 football – Kane at Brookville at 7 p.m. on WKQL-FM 103.3

Saturday, Oct. 12

Rebel Yell Podcast – Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Seven

WPIAL football – Live Video Stream: Fort Cherry at Shady Side Academy at 2:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL football – New Brighton at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.