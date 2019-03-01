Strong 2nd half lifts OLSH boys past Serra Catholic in WPIAL Class 2A title game

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Friday, March 1, 2019 | 6:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Rico Tate celebrates with the WPIAL Class 2A championship trophy after defeating Serra Catholic Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Serra Catholic’s Bernard Lawson goes up for a dunk next to OLSH’s Michael Dugan during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Austin Wigley grabs a loose ball next to Serra Catholic’s Bernard Lawson during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Serra Catholic’s Jimmy Moon pulls down a rebound in front of OLSH’s Rico Tate during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review OLSH’s Jake DiMichele shoots a three-pointer during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Serra Catholic Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Denied a WPIAL boys basketball title in five previous trips to the finals, including the last two years, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart finally broke through.

The top-ranked Chargers put together a strong defensive second half, pushing the pace and forcing turnovers, to down No. 2 Serra Catholic, 65-46, and celebrate their first WPIAL title in the sport in the Class 2A final Friday night at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

OLSH (22-2) had lost to Sewickley Academy the last two years.

Daren DiMichele led four OLSH scorers in double figures with 16 points, while Austin Wigley and Dante Spadafora had 13 apiece, and Ricco Tate chipped in 10.

Serra Catholic (20-4) waited a decade to return to the WPIAL boys basketball finals but could not combat OLSH’s full-court pressure.

Jimmy Moon led Serra with 25 points, 14 in the second half, and grabbed 15 rebounds.

OLSH made it a double-dip at the Pete: The Chargers girls team also won a title Thursday.

The Chargers led by just a point at halftime, but used a 17-0 run to take command in the third and maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

OLSH, with several of the same players, won a WPIAL Class A football title last season.

This story will be updated.

