Strong defense, rebounding lift Norwin girls past Northampton in PIAA 2nd round

By: Jeffrey Kauffman

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 8:46 PM

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Norwin girls basketball continually has run teams into the ground with speed and depth. The Knights added rebounding to the plan and bested Northampton, 68-58, in the PIAA Class 6A second round Tuesday evening.

The win moves the Knights into the quarterfinal round Friday against WPIAL champion Peters Township.

“Basketball is a game of runs. You never know when they are going to happen, and you have to realize when it is happening, and you want to maximize the one you are on and minimize the one the opponents have,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said.

“We had one in the second quarter and one coming out at the half, and the girls found the hot hand and they trusted their own abilities. I am very pleased with the outcome. (Victoria) Keenan is special. I would go see her play, but I didn’t want to see her as a coach.”

Northampton (25-5) trailed 5-0 but went on an 8-0 run behind all-state performer Keenan, a Seton Hall recruit. Norwin led 13-10 after a 3 by Danielle Rosso.

Emily Brozeski hit three straight fast-break buckets to extend the Knights’ lead to 21-13. She led the Knights with 17 points.

The Konkrete Kids cut the deficit to five twice at 28-23 and 32-27 at the half.

Three baskets by Jessica Kolesar and a 3 by Olivia Gribble ran the lead to 42-27, but turnovers and missed shots allowed the District 11 champion to get back within six on four occasions.

Gribble made a 3 after another Knights rebound and later added another crucial 3 to extend the lead back into double digits.

“I think overall we had a great overall team win,” Norwin’s Emily Brozeski said. “We really feed into each other diving on the floor and coming up with (loose balls) and playing defense, and that is what we believe we need to do to win games. We like to play fast and chaotic. Controlled chaos is a good word.”

A 15-point run spanning the final quarter — mostly coming at the free-throw line — gave the Knights a 66-50 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

Jenna Rogers led the Konkrete Kids with 27 points and 14 rebounds, and Keenan added 16 points. Kylie Gilliard added nine points.

Gribble scored 13 for the Knights, Kolesar added 12, Rosso had 10 and Jayla Wehner had nine points.

“Gribble is a shooter. If she misses one, she believes she will make the next one,” Brian Brozeski said. “She hit a couple of big shots tonight.”

One of the keys was the defensive effort by the Knights on Keenan, who was forced to give up the ball when several defenders ran at her. Rosso and Mara Polcynski were key, as well as Wehner, Brozeski and Kolesar.

“We were done in by their speed, depth and rebounding,” Northampton coach Jeff Jacksits said. “We got within four or five and had a couple of turnovers, and they hit the big shots, often on second or third shots. I am proud of my team, and it is tough to watch seniors playing their final game.”

Tags: Norwin