Strong showing for Kiski Area at Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational
By:
Friday, April 8, 2022 | 9:59 PM
The Kiski Area track and field team didn’t have any first-place finishers Friday at the annual Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational, but the Cavaliers did have numerous athletes earn medals.
The Kiski Area girls 3,200-meter relay team of Julia Snider, Lily Murphy, Ellie Hecker and Eliza Miller placed second to Hempfield with a time of 10 minutes, 9.46 seconds at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium on a damp and rainy day. Hempfield’s time was 9:58.98.
Miller later finished fifth in the 400 dash with a time of 1:02.63.
Nyasia Chambers tied for third in the high jump, clearing 4 foot, 8 inches, and Avery Celo earned a bronze medal in the triple jump. Her best jump was 32-9 ½.
Kiski Area’s Campbell Curry placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 3 inches and the long jump, 19-8 ¾.
The Cavaliers’ Braden Mika earned a sixth-place medal in the shot put with a toss of 42-7. Bella Devito tied for sixth in the pole vault.
Jack Coleman picked up a sixth-place medal in the 300 hurdles.
