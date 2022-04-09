TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Strong showing for Kiski Area at Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational

By:
Friday, April 8, 2022 | 9:59 PM

The Kiski Area track and field team didn’t have any first-place finishers Friday at the annual Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational, but the Cavaliers did have numerous athletes earn medals.

The Kiski Area girls 3,200-meter relay team of Julia Snider, Lily Murphy, Ellie Hecker and Eliza Miller placed second to Hempfield with a time of 10 minutes, 9.46 seconds at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium on a damp and rainy day. Hempfield’s time was 9:58.98.

Miller later finished fifth in the 400 dash with a time of 1:02.63.

Nyasia Chambers tied for third in the high jump, clearing 4 foot, 8 inches, and Avery Celo earned a bronze medal in the triple jump. Her best jump was 32-9 ½.

Kiski Area’s Campbell Curry placed fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 39 feet, 3 inches and the long jump, 19-8 ¾.

The Cavaliers’ Braden Mika earned a sixth-place medal in the shot put with a toss of 42-7. Bella Devito tied for sixth in the pole vault.

Jack Coleman picked up a sixth-place medal in the 300 hurdles.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More High School Sports

Kim Johnson named Valley’s interim athletic director
Trinity hires former Chartiers Valley football coach Dan Knause
High school scores, summaries and schedules for April 7, 2022
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 8, 2022: Early season battles for 1st place on softball diamond
Trib 10: Returning state champs top 1st edition of baseball, softball power rankings

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me