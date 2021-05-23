Super sophomores make instant impact for South Fayette baseball

By:

Sunday, May 23, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Tyler Pitzer celebrates his RBI triple against Upper St. Clair on April 15 at Boyce Mayview Park.

The Three Musketeers was a 19th century French historical adventure novel about three swordsmen who fought for justice.

The South Fayette version of the nearly 180-year old tale is made up of three swashbuckling sophomores who use bats and gloves to fight for first place and hopefully, treasures of gold on the diamond.

The trio of Mike DiMartini, Chase Krewson and Tyler Pitzer has burst onto the baseball scene after having their freshman season wiped out by covid-19.

“Mike, Chase and Tyler have had a great first varsity season,” South Fayette coach Ken Morgan said. “I think it was a huge step in their development to get a whole year under their belt. From practices to games, they were ready for any task we threw at them and handled it with great maturity. This season, they laid a terrific foundation for themselves as varsity players and for the rest of the team for years to come.”

The trio joined a talented group of seniors to form one of the top teams in Class 5A. The Lions finished the regular season 15-3 and were tri-champions in a tough Section 3-5A with Shaler and West Allegheny.

“All three have meshed so well with our upperclassman,” Morgan said. “It has been seamless. The older guys appreciate the work and dedication they are putting into the team and Chase, Mike and Tyler have taken to the standards and expectations set by the upperclassman as well. It has been terrific to watch over this year and I am proud of them all.”

Morgan took time to provide some insight on all three super sophomores.

Krewson: “Chase is a tremendous young man. He is physically mature for his age and it pays off for him in his game. His biggest strength is his dedication to baseball. He is a relentless worker and takes this game as if it is a job. He is inquisitive in his approach, always self-reflecting and learning new ways to improve. It’s a professional approach that he attacks each game with.

“At the plate, he is a thumper. He can really crush baseballs, but he is versatile enough to lay down a bunt and beat it out for a single. He possesses power to all fields and is a tough out. He has an exceptional arm in the outfield. On the mound, he is a dog. He competes very well and when he’s on his game is a dominate force.

DiMartini: “Mike is a joy to be around. His dedication to baseball is something to be admired. He is constantly looking to improve his game in every way. Baseball, for Mike, is life. For instance, we practice for roughly 2 1/2 hours every day. He shows up typically an hour before practice and gets his pre-practice work in that typically consists of 50-plus ground balls, band work, everyday infield drills, ladder work and extensive stretching.

“After our normal team practice, he will leave and go hit in the cages on his own or with his dad. After that, he will typically head to (a gym) to get a workout in. It sounds crazy, but it is true. His commitment to self-improvement is a rarity in a young man his age. His dedication allows him to excel on the field, at the plate and on the mound.”

Pitzer: “Tyler is another amazing young man. His personality is so bright and he has so much fun at practice and during games. His presence provides so much energy to our program. He, like Mike and Chase, is a tireless worker. He puts in so much work that nobody sees to improve his game.

“He has a smaller frame and has the potential to add muscle over the next few years. He understands how to pitch, how to work certain batters and knows what he needs to do in situations on the mound. He has also excelled in the outfield and at the plate for us this year as well.”

So with all of this success so early in their scholastic careers, was Morgan surprised with how they have played all season?

“I knew that we had talent in the lower grades before they reached high school,” he said. “You hear the buzz around community about the talent they possess. Mike and Tyler entered our program as eighth graders on our junior high team, and we were able to get an up-close look at them during that year. Chase entered our program after that season, but we knew as soon as we saw him that he was going to be special.

“We had high expectations for each of them coming into this season. It is exciting to watch them grow and develop together. I am proud of their accomplishments so far this year and am really excited for their future.”

Tags: South Fayette