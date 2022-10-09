Team play helps Gateway girls volleyball with turnaround season

Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 11:01 AM

A key goal for the Gateway girls volleyball team at the start of the 2022 season was to improve on last year’s 2-10 record in section play.

So far this fall, that goal has been reached, and then some.

Through last week’s 3-0 victory over West Mifflin, the Gators stood tied with Plum for second place in Section 1-3A at 6-2 behind section leader Hampton (8-0).

“You can see from the way we are playing together as a team that we are a lot better than when we started this season,” senior defensive specialist/ setter Avya Harris said.

“We worked really hard to make sure we were ready for the season, and we knew that we had everything in place and knew each other’s capabilities to have a better record.”

“It’s been important how each player on the team has been great at lifting up teammates and always keeping things positive, no matter what happens in a match,” senior defensive specialist/right side hitter Rachel Graham said.

“It comes down to each point where if we don’t get the point and don’t so something right, we can be encouraging to move on and work to get the next point.”

Gateway was scheduled to face Plum last Thursday in a section rematch of a 3-0 victory by the Mustangs at Gateway on Sept. 13.

But because of several events related to Gateway’s homecoming, Gateway coaches requested the match be rescheduled, and the teams now will play Oct. 19.

That match adds to an already busy and challenging final week which features a home section match against Hampton on Oct. 18 and a nonsection match Oct. 20 at Class 4A Hempfield.

“Having a week like that is difficult, but it also builds excitement for the team,” Harris said.

“We’ve gone against Plum and Hampton already. We know how they play. We want to finish off the (regular season) strong and head into the playoffs on a high note.”

The first match with Plum saw three close and competitive games that Harris said could’ve gone either way.

“We were neck-and-neck with them the whole time,” Harris said. “It came down to a couple of points. We will have confidence the next time we play them.”

Gateway first-year varsity head coach Nicole Riley said Hampton is strong at the net with formidable outside and middle hitters. Riley also noted that in the 3-0 final Sept. 22, the Talbots featured a server who was tough to break.

The Gators also were without sophomore middle hitter Anna Lowry for the Hampton match.

Gateway was to return to section action Tuesday against Penn Hills.

“The girls have really specialized in their specific positions, and they are showing what they are capable of,” Riley said.

“That is all I could ask of them. From coaching them at the younger levels, I knew they had the talent and potential. I couldn’t understand how their record wasn’t that great last year. The potential now has been released. One of the biggest things, too, is the confidence the girls have on the court. There are a lot of positives heading into the final stretch.”

The Gators rolled past Penn Hills when the teams met Sept. 15. Just two days later, at the Plum Invitational, Penn Hills turned the tables and knocked Gateway out of the playoffs with a 25-20 victory in the quarterfinals.

The Gators advanced to the playoffs with a 4-2 pool-play record, losing only a pair of games to Kiski Area. Plum beat Kiski, 25-20, in the finals.

“The girls played well there, but they just didn’t do as well as anticipated,” Riley said.

The Gators will seek a season sweep of McKeesport when the teams do battle at McKeesport on Thursday evening.

The top four teams from each section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs, which tentatively are scheduled to begin Oct. 24.

“Every win fuels us more and more and gets us more excited for what’s ahead,” Graham said.

“We remembered last year and how much we wanted to turn that around. We’re happy with where we are, but we’re not resting or satisfied. We want to do more.”

