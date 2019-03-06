Texas A&M joins schools recruiting Gateway sophomore Derrick Davis
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Gateway’s Derrick Davis has another major college football team interested in him.
Davis (6-0, 180) announced Tuesday a scholarship offer from Texas A&M, making Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher the latest to recruit the Gators’ star sophomore. He’s quickly become one of the state’s top recruits for 2021.
Before Texas A&M, his most recent offer came from Notre Dame last month.
The linebacker, safety and running back scored 24 touchdowns last season.
Extremely excited and blessed🙏🏽 to receive an OFFER from Texas A&M University #SEC #GigEm #Aggies @CoachE_TAMU @coachwil_412 pic.twitter.com/zmtHpDsbhJ
— Derrick Davis™🎬 (@D_Dav1s) March 6, 2019
