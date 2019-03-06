Texas A&M joins schools recruiting Gateway sophomore Derrick Davis

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 3:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Derrick Davis breaks open field and heads toward the end zone against Kiski Area, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Gateway.

Gateway’s Derrick Davis has another major college football team interested in him.

Davis (6-0, 180) announced Tuesday a scholarship offer from Texas A&M, making Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher the latest to recruit the Gators’ star sophomore. He’s quickly become one of the state’s top recruits for 2021.

Before Texas A&M, his most recent offer came from Notre Dame last month.

The linebacker, safety and running back scored 24 touchdowns last season.