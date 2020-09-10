The Birdie happy to be back watching football in the A-K Valley

By:

Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 9:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge’s Logan Harmon (left) works with Jacob Feilo during practice on Aug. 17, 2020, in Spring Church.

“It’s here! It’s here! It’s finally here!”

The Birdie came into the Valley News Dispatch office Tuesday screaming at the top of his lungs and threw a Labor Day weekend’s worth of notes into the air in celebration. At least that was what he said he did.

He forgot no one would be in the office because of the coronavirus pandemic, and his exuberant celebration was lost in silence.

Nevertheless, Week 1 of high school football finally has arrived, and the A-K Valley’s best high school football analyst is excited to be back.

“You guys have no idea how long I’ve been waiting for this. This offseason has been crazy,” the Birdie quacked.

There will be plenty of exciting matchups Friday, including the annual “Battle of the Bypass” between Burrell and Valley and the Springdale-Riverview rivalry game.

Apollo-Ridge also will host a new WPIAL opponent in Ligonier Valley, and Highlands and Knoch will battle up north in Saxonburg.

The Birdie is ready to go, but as he made his picks for Friday’s games, he couldn’t quite decide which game he wanted to attend.

“There are so many good games this week, how am I supposed to pick?” a flustered Birdie said. “You have the ‘Battle of the Bypass,’ a good old fashioned small-school rivalry between the Raiders and Dynamos and don’t even get me started with those Blue Devils. I want to see that new ‘air raid’ offense.”

A worldwide pandemic has made this offseason strange for several teams, media members, fans, parents and coaches, but if anyone was able to handle it, it was the big yellow bird, and he’s ready to start another high school football season (he actually never will tell anyone how long he’s doing it).

“Oh, it’s time, and I can’t wait to get back on the sidelines or be in the bleachers,” the Birdie said. “At least I won’t have any angry parents yelling at me this year. But with no fans in attendance, I wonder how many coaches will yell at me this season. I guess I should watch out!”

Here are the Birdie’s Week 1 picks:

Burrell at Valley

No-brainer here, the Bucs are set to have a big season with Alex Arledge back at quarterback and are looking to win their second straight “Battle of the Bypass.” Burrell, 28-7.

Plum at Greensburg Salem

With Max Matolcsy and others returning, the Mustangs are ready to take another step this season after going 3-7 last year. They’ll get started on the right foot. Plum, 14-7.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge

The Rams have a tough first game in the WPIAL as the Vikings are set to have a big year with the return of their core group of players, including running back Logan Harmon. Apollo-Ridge, 28-14.

Greensburg C.C. at Leechburg

The debut of the “air raid” offense at Veterans Memorial Stadium could be spoiled as the Centurions come to town. Only time will tell, but it seems Randy Walters has the Blue Devils pointed in the right direction. Leechburg, 21-14.

Deer Lakes at Freeport

Two teams that lost big senior classes duke it out to see who reloaded the best. In a hard-fought battle, the Yellowjackets take this one. Freeport, 14-0.

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland

In Pine-Richland’s first game in Class 5A, the Rams will get a big win and find the end zone several times. Easy choice here. Pine-Richland, 42-7.

Highlands at Knoch

The Golden Rams have a lot of talent returning, and the Knights have to replace a lot of talent. Highlands will continue what they started last year in Week 1. Highlands, 21-7.

Riverview at Springdale

A classic rivalry that got switched from a regular season finale to the opener. The Dynamos are coming back from a 6-4 season, and Riverview has a new coaching staff in place. Springdale will take this one. Springdale, 21-7.

