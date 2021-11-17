The Birdie makes Heinz Field plans while picking Westmoreland County playoff games

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 4:53 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock runs for a touchdown against McKeesport on Oct. 29.

Last week: 3-0 (100%)

Season: 95-37 (71.9%)

Like some of the teams he follows regularly and predicts outcomes for, the Birdie doesn’t consider a season a success unless he makes it to Heinz Field.

The Westmoreland County pigskin pro has every intention of taking a trip to the North Shore next Saturday for not one, but two championship games.

He already filed for credentials and a parking pass.

“Let’s see, the Class 4A game starts at 3 p.m. and 5A goes off around 6,” he said, his tongue poking the inside of his cheek as he scribbles something into his pocket planner. “I can stay all day. Maybe they’ll have two meal sessions for the media again. If not, maybe they’ll let me bring in some Thanksgiving leftovers. At least some punkin pie and whipped cream. A wise man once said, ‘Cool like whip.’”

The Birdie, who went 3-0 last week, thinks Westmoreland County will be well represented in the finals.

A stringer calls him a homer but he ignores him.

“We haven’t had two local teams play at Heinz in the same year since 2015 (Jeannette, Penn-Trafford),” he said. “This year, Belle Vernon and Penn-Trafford are going to the Mustard Bowl. Belle Vernon will have a tough time with Thomas Jefferson, but the Leopards will let their speed carry them back to the finals. And Penn-Trafford just has tough dudes. Big, tough, mean dudes.”

With new sod expected to be in place, the Birdie thinks Heinz will produce some exciting finals.

“None of this 16-16 tie stuff,” he said. “I don’t want to see backup quarterbacks and 14 punts. Oh, and tell me how NFL guys don’t know there are ties? What are they teaching these rookies?

“Let the WPIAL boys show the Black and Gold how it’s done.”

• Belle Vernon (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (10-2): Look for field position to be vital in deciding the latest chapter of this fun rivalry. Thomas Jefferson’s line could dominate, but the Jaguars’ defense will have to stop the big plays. Belle Vernon made one more play than TJ in the last meeting and the Leopards will do it again. A pass or two will impact the result. Belle Vernon, 23-21

• Penn-Trafford (9-2) vs. Pine-Richand (7-4): Pine-Richland ran Penn-Trafford off the field last year in the semifinals, but the Warriors will return the favor with smashmouth football. The Rams’ best chance will be forcing the Warriors to beat them with the pass. A field goal will be very important. That Warrior student section is no joke. Penn-Trafford, 20-17

