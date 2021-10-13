The Birdie ready to rock, roll and pick some Westmoreland County winners

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 5:43 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones perform at Heinz Field on Oct. 4.

Last week: 8-4 (66.7%)

Season: 59-26 (69/4%)

His ears still ringing from his first Rolling Stones concert he attended last week at Heinz Field — stage-side; he knew a guy — the Birdie has been strutting around the office like Mick Jagger.

He can’t believe how entertaining the band is after all of these years.

“More like Mick Swagger,” Birdie said. “We have a lot in common. We’re both really cool dudes, and we’ve both been perfecting our craft and entertaining the masses for decades. He pursed his lips and winked at me during, ‘Satisfaction.’

“People don’t know who I am right away, either, when I wander into Phipps Conservatory.”

The Birdie wore a Lilly Wasmund jersey to the concert and held up devil horns. He gave a thumbs-down, though, last week when he limped to an 8-4 record.

He would have rather gone to Ligonier Valley’s team picnic than struggle like that. He claims he picked the Steelers to beat Denver, but there’s nothing in writing.

“I can’t wait for my big show at Heinz later this season,” he said. “If the WPIAL lets me, I am going to set up a stage at the WPIAL finals and reenact some of Mick’s moves.”

The WPIAL won’t allow this, of course, but the Birdie dreams big, as his most faithful readers know.

He decided to dedicate some Stones’ songs to local teams this week.

(He has some stories about him crashing the “A League of Their Own” set in Greensburg, but that can wait.)

• “Hey Southmoreland, ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ is all yours. Is that a playoff spot we hear at the door? I also give you, ‘Brown Sugar’ for your game this week. Man, I’m good.”

• “‘Paint It Black’ goes out to all of you curmudgeons who are opposed to the gold turf at Belle Vernon’s ‘Beach.’ To each his own, but you know I am a fan.”

• “‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ is a jam for all of you transfers who think the grass is so much greener on the other side. Trust me, your friends in your hometown are more important than your college offers.”

• “When I think of Norwin and Hempfield playing in 6A, I can’t get ‘Beast of Burden’ out of my fragile little brain. Oh, and ‘Sympathy for the (Blue) Devil,’ which Norwin won’t have this week.”

• “‘Jumpin Jack Flash’” put in mind of some pretty good Jacks in Jack Jollie of Penn-Trafford and Jack Bryer at Belle Vernon.”

• “Let’s Spend the Night Together,” is for Jeannette and Bishop Canevin, who are playing a rare Saturday night game and taking away from the Birdie’s social life.

• “Seven local teams are playing at home this week but it might rain again Friday night — ‘Gimme Shelter.’”

• “Yough and Valley, I won’t leave you out. ‘I Can’t Get No Satisfaction’ goes out to you guys. Someone has to win this week.”

Friday

• Central Catholic (5-1, 3-0) at Hempfield (2-5, 0-4): Central Catholic has a big-play offense and Hempfield has allowed quite a few big plays this season . Central Catholic, 42-14

• Mt. Lebanon (6-0, 3-0) at Norwin (2-5, 0-4): While Mt. Lebanon has shown nice balance on offense, the Blue Devils have a nasty side on defense. Mt. Lebanon, 49-14

• Franklin Regional (2-5, 1-1) at Latrobe (3-4, 1-1): The Birdie expects this one to be very close with the difference being a late turnover. Latrobe, 23-16

• Penn-Trafford (5-2, 2-0) at Connellsville (0-7, 0-2): Penn-Trafford will score early and often and will have backups running plays in the second half. Penn-Trafford, 46-0

• Trinity (2-5, 1-2) at Belle Vernon (6-0, 4-0): It’s about time for Belle Vernon to start gearing up for the playoffs, and this is a good week to try some new plays on the Hillers. Belle Vernon, 40-7

• Mars (1-6, 1-3) at Greensburg Salem (4-3, 2-2): While Mars is having a down year, Greensburg Salem has shown flashes of improvement, especially up front and with the passing game. Greensburg Salem, 20-10

• Derry (0-6, 0-2) at East Allegheny (2-5, 1-3): Speed will be a problem for Derry against the Wildcats. East Allegheny, 26-12

• Mt. Pleasant (4-2, 2-0) at Elizabeth Forward (4-2, 2-0): Elizabeth Forward has one of the better defensive units in Class 3A, and Mt. Pleasant will be forced to throw against the Warriors. Elizabeth Forward, 23-16

• Southmoreland (5-2, 2-1) at Brownsville (0-6, 0-4): Wasmund might get another chance to score this week, along with many of her teammates. Southmoreland, 36-6

• Summit Academy (0-6, 0-1) at Ligonier Valley (5-2, 0-2): Ligonier Valley has been feeling the aches and pains of midseason injuries, but the Rams should return to form this week. Ligonier Valley, 21-8

• Greensburg Central Catholic (5-2, 3-1) at Clairton (4-2, 4-0): A game that has intrigued the Birdie since the preseason, he thinks GCC can stay with the Bears early, but not for four quarters. Clairton, 29-22

• West Greene (5-2, 4-0) at Monessen (3-4, 2-2): Despite some recent success against the odds, Monessen is hitting a tough stretch on its schedule. West Greene, 33-6

• Yough (0-7) at Valley (1-6): Yough is due to break through one of these weeks. Maybe. Good field position early will set the Cougars on their way, but the defense won’t hold serve. Valley, 16-9

Saturday

• Jeannette (1-6, 1-3) at Bishop Canevin (6-1, 3-1): Bishop Canevin went from not being on the radar to being a contender in the Eastern Conference . Bishop Canevin, 49-6

