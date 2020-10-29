The Birdie treats his readers to Westmoreland County playoff picks

Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 2:29 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda breaks a tackle attempt by Elizabeth Forward’s Vernon Settles on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Area High School.

Last week: 9-0 (100 %)

Season: 64-21 (75.3 %)

Halloween is the Birdie’s favorite holiday, A. Because he gets candy, B. Because he gets candy, and C. Because it means playoff time.

The Birdie, fresh off a perfect week, has a question for the Halloween steering committee: “Do we have to wear our covid masks over our Halloween masks?”

The Birdie, already a master of disguise and a man of mystery to his faithful readers, is debating dressing up this year when he heads out to beg for treats.

“If my covid mask covers up my Halloween mask, what’s the use?” he said, finger-kicking a piece of candy corn through a homemade goal post on his desk.

Wide left.

“I mean, if I go as Michael Myers, you won’t be able to tell who I’m trying to be,” he said, humming the theme from the movie “Halloween.”

“I may as well just go as William Shatner. Makes no difference.”

The Birdie hopes to frighten some coworkers with his mask of choice.

“I’ll put some fear into them,” he said. “Like Latrobe against a ranked opponent.”

Always the frugal fowl, he might just punt.

“Wait, maybe I could just go as a surgeon doctor guy and then I wouldn’t have to double-mask,” he said. “Just need one of those big silver circles on my forehead. Dr. Birdie will see you now. Your co-pay will be five Snickers, five Reese’s Cups and a chocolate milk.

“You try to toss in a popcorn ball or Circus Peanuts and we’re having words.”

The Birdie is glad to see a few area teams get home games in the first round — and maybe beyond.

“Less travel for me,” he said. “More time for trick-or-treating when I get home from the games.”

Now it’s time for the pigskin pro to unmask his playoff picks.

Class 5A

• No. 5 Upper St. Clair (5-2) at No. 4 Penn-Trafford (5-1): There aren’t many teams better at home than Penn-Trafford. And there aren’t many teams with the depth of the Warriors, who are averaging 47 points a game. Penn-Trafford, 28-20

Class 4A

• No. 5 Chartiers Valley (6-1) at No. 4 Belle Vernon (5-1): Belle Vernon is a slim favorite because Chartiers Valley has an underrated defense. Slowing down the Leopards’ offense and their big-play quarterback completely, though, is a tall task for any team. The Leopards’ defense doesn’t get enough credit. Belle Vernon, 17-10

Class 3A

• No. 7 Mt. Pleasant (4-3) at No. 2 North Catholic (7-0): Mt. Pleasant owes the committee a thank you for putting them in the bracket as a wild card. The Vikings should have beaten South Park, but they still deserve a playoff spot. North Catholic will be too much to handle. Remember, the Trojans beat South Park, 28-2. North Catholic, 30-14

Class A

• No. 6 Avella (5-2) at No. 3 Jeannette (6-1): Avella battled low roster numbers in recent years but showed significant improvement in one year’s time. Jeannette beat Avella last year, 54-0. It won’t be that lopsided, but the Jayhawks will overpower the Eagles with the run and pass. Jeannette, 42-12

