The Birdie whistling a happy tune now that football is back in the A-K Valley

Saturday, September 5, 2020 | 10:59 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Apollo-Ridge’s Klay Fitzroy intercepts a pass intended for New Brighton’s Jake Francona last season.

The TribLive HSSN high school sports staff logged on to a video conference call for the annual high school football preseason meeting.

The editors and writers started discussing the plan for the upcoming season, how they would handle the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, and how this season might work for the local schools.

All of a sudden, another square entered the zoom call, and the name “The Birdie” came across the screen.

“Here we go,” said one reporter.

“This should be interesting,” said another.

Finally, after everyone could see his face for a few minutes while he was figuring out audio issues, the Birdie’s squawky voice came through the call.

“Hey, everyone! How yinz doing?”

Right after the coronavirus pandemic hit and high school sports were canceled in the spring, the Birdie flew to an undisclosed location to avoid contracting the virus. He said he relaxed so he could get ready for another season of high school football.

“I honestly wasn’t planning on coming back until Week Zero,” The Birdie said. “But there was work to be done.”

When he heard fall sports might be canceled, The Birdie left his private paradise and flew straight to Mechanicsburg to give Bob Lombardi a piece of his mind.

“Needless to say, you can probably thank me for high school football being played this fall,” he squawked. “Seventy-five-hundred emails? Ha! I sent at least half of those. Same with the phone calls too! I was in his ear at least twice a day. You could say Lombardi and I are best friends now.”

When the Birdie wasn’t petitioning for a fall sports season, he was flying to practices to check out the crop of talent the Alle-Kiski Valley has this year. But he was doing it from afar. Ya know, social distancing and all.

The Birdie said he got a pretty good eye on all of the teams heading into the season, and he was back to assuring his colleagues that not even a pandemic could slow him down.

“Not going to happen. Just you watch,” he squawked as the meeting came to an end.

Here are his preseason picks.

Apollo-Ridge

Give me Logan “The Hammer” Harmon and his supporting cast of Vikings all day long. Coach John Skiba returns Harmon, quarterback Jake Fello, receiver Klay Fitzroy and then some. Best of all, they don’t have to go through defending WPIAL champion Avonworth.

Record: 5-1

Playoffs: Yes

Burrell

Year 3 of Shawn Liotta. Year 2 of Alex Arledge. The Bucs have a lot of yards to replace, and it could be difficult, but Liotta said there’s a lot of bullets left in the gun and the Bucs are ready to reload.

Record: 4-3

Playoffs: Yes

Deer Lakes

It could be a rebuilding year at Deer Lakes, but that happens anytime you have to replace the Alle-Kiski all-time passing leader and a few of his top receiving targets.

Record: 1-6

Playoffs: No

Fox Chapel

The Foxes lost a lot of talent, including starting quarterback Shane Susnak and running back Sam Brown. Their success will come down to replacing those two seniors and reloading for this season.

Record: 2-5

Playoffs: No

Freeport

The Yellowjackets lost a large group of seniors and don’t have many returning starters coming back. It could be a long one for coach John Gaillot and company.

Record: 1-6

Playoffs: No

Highlands

The Golden Rams lost Jumpin’ Johnny Crise, but they return a lot of talent, including sophomore quarterback Chandler Thimons and a talented offensive line in front of him. Look for the Rams to take a step forward.

Record: 4-3

Playoffs: Yes

Kiski Area

The Cavaliers found their identity midway through last year. Kenny Blake can anchor the running game, and they return a solid defense.

Record: 4-3

Playoffs: Yes

Knoch

The Knights lost a large senior class, including leading rusher Matt Goodlin. Still, they return a few talented individuals who could take the reins of the Knights offense this season.

Record: 4-3

Playoffs: Yes

Leechburg

Randy Walters is back at Leechburg, and he is bringing the Air Raid with him. Dylan Cook and Co. could sling the ball all over the field, but will they have enough to turn it around in Year 1?

Record: 4-3

Playoffs: No

Plum

After going 3-7 last season, the Mustangs return several key players, including Penn commit Max Matolcsy. In a tough conference, the Mustangs could take a step forward this season.

Record: 4-3

Playoffs: No

Riverview

New coach Trevor George brings an exciting atmosphere to the team in his first year. But the Raiders still find themselves in a tough conference in 2020.

Record: 2-5

Playoffs: No

Springdale

Starting quarterback Legend Ausk is back along with several others such as Demitri Fritch and Logan Dexter. The Dynamos could be exciting this season when they are back to full strength.

Record: 3-4

Playoffs: No

Valley

Longtime coach Muzzy Colosimo is feeling confident heading into this year. The Vikings have plenty of athletes, and quarterback Cayden Quinn is heading into Year 2.

Record: 3-4

Playoffs: No

