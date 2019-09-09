The Daily 3: Deer Lakes, Burrell girls soccer teams set to clash

By:

Sunday, September 8, 2019 | 9:29 PM

Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review Burrell’s Danica Stone (8), looks for the pass as Greensburg Salem’s Ashley Smith (16) closes in, during the scrimmage at Offutt Field in Greensburg, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

A year after finishing first and second in the WPIAL Class AA Section 2 girls soccer standings, Deer Lakes and Burrell are off to a good start.

Both teams are 3-0 overall coming into their first meeting of the season Monday at Burrell. The Lancers are 2-0 in the section, and the Bucs are 1-0.

The teams played in a wide-open game and a defensive battle in their two matches a year ago. The Lancers won both by scores of 5-4 and 2-1.

Another standout match on a busy Monday of district girls soccer is Ambridge at South Fayette.

Both teams made the playoffs out of Class AAA Section 4 last season, with the Bridgers winning the section crown and the Lions finishing fourth.

Ambridge is 2-0 in section play this early season with South Fayette at 1-0. Combined, the teams are 6-1 overall.

Turnarounds

More than a week into the WPIAL girls soccer season, there are 18 teams with perfect records entering Monday.

Of those teams, 15 were district playoff squads last season.

The three teams that missed the playoffs but are undefeated this season are Fox Chapel, Mohawk and Winchester Thurston.

Fox Chapel (3-0) won six games total and only four section matches a year ago, but they try to win a third section contest Monday when they host Pine-Richland.

Mohawk is 2-0 and visits Sewickley Academy, and Winchester Thurston is 1-0 and visits Carlynton.

Tee it up

The great weather in Southwestern Pennsylvania continues Monday, and district boys golf teams will take advantage and hit the links.

One standout matchup takes place at the Chippewa Golf Course in Bentleyville, where Bentworth hosts South Park in a Class AA Section 4 match.

Both teams reached the playoffs last year.

In one semifinals bracket in which the top three teams advance to the finals, Bentworth finished seventh out of nine teams.

In the other bracket, South Park ended up sixth out of nine teams.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Ambridge, Bentworth, Burrell, Carlynton, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Mohawk, Pine-Richland, Sewickley Academy, South Fayette, South Park, Winchester Thurston