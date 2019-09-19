The Daily 3: First WPIAL hardware of the school year up for grabs in girls tennis

Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 12:09 AM

Shady Side Academy is the site of the first district championships of the season Thursday afternoon.

The Class AAA and AA championship and consolation matches are set for 2 p.m. in the 2019 WPIAL girls singles tennis playoffs.

In Class AAA, Baldwin’s Bethany Yauch and Fox Chapel’s Charlotte James will meet in the finals. In Class AA, Knoch teammates Laura Greb and Brooke Bauer will square off.

In two weeks, the WPIAL will hold the girls doubles tennis championships on Oct. 2-3 followed by the team tennis playoffs set to run the week of Oct. 14.

Curtain falls on first half

The first half of section play in WPIAL boys’ soccer concludes for most teams Thursday.

There are four standout matches pitting teams that have not lost in section play with first place at stake.

In Section 2-AAAA, Mt. Lebanon (5-0) visits rival Upper St. Clair (3-0-2).

In Section 1-AA, Elizabeth Forward (4-0-1) hosts South Park (5-0).

In Section 2-AA, No. 4 Deer Lakes (6-0) is at No. 2 Shady Side Academy (6-0).

In Section 4-AA, top-ranked Quaker Valley (5-0) is at Freedom (4-0).

City League vs Independent

Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off Thursday at Cupples Stadium with a City League contest.

Well, at least Westinghouse vs. Carrick used to be a City League game.

Thursday’s game is a non-conference game for Westinghouse after Carrick decided this offseason not to play a full City League schedule and, like Albert Gallatin, break away from the district and play an independent schedule.

Part of the reason the Raiders left was because of low roster numbers and the inability to compete.

There is proof of that when looking at the recent years of this Westinghouse-Carrick matchup. The Bulldogs have won the last three meetings by a combined score of 160-8.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

