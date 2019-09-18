The Daily 3: Girls soccer showdowns on tap

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 | 11:41 PM

A pair of WPIAL Class AA showdowns highlights the girls soccer slate on Wednesday.

HSSN Top 5 teams collide in Section 3 when No. 4 Mt. Pleasant visits top-ranked South Park. The Eagles are 3-1 and trail the visiting Vikings (4-1) by a half-game.

The other standout matchup in the classification is a battle of unbeaten teams in the A-K Valley when Burrell visits Freeport. Both teams are 4-0 atop Section 2 and are 6-0 overall. The Bucs are ranked No. 3 in the latest HSSN girls’ soccer rankings.

Four more battles for first

The two top teams in their respective sections go head-to-head in four other girls’ soccer matches on Wednesday.

In Section 1-AAA, Kiski Area (4-1) visits top-ranked Mars (5-0).

In Section 2-AAA, Elizabeth Forward (2-0) hosts No. 3 Belle Vernon (4-0).

In Section 2-A, Bentworth (3-0) is at Chartiers-Houston (4-0).

In Section 4-A, Seton LaSalle (4-0) is at Carlynton (3-1).

AAA links showdown

The boys team golf season is down to the final week with a busy Wednesday on the links.

One of the standout matches has Pine-Richland visiting Seneca Valley at the Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.

The Rams and Raiders were WPIAL Class AAA finalists a year ago with Seneca Valley finishing fourth with a score of 396 and Pine-Richland fifth with a score of 406.

Earlier this season, Seneca Valley edged Pine-Richland 188 to 194, the only Rams loss of the regular season.

