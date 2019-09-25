The Daily 3: WPIAL doubles girls tennis sectionals begin Wednesday

By:

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | 10:17 PM

With the WPIAL girls singles tennis championships in the rearview mirror, it’s time for the district to prepare to double the fun.

The first of back-to-back WPIAL doubles girls tennis sectionals will be played Wednesday.

The event will determine the field for the district doubles championships set for Oct. 2-3.

The top four teams from each section will qualify for the 16-duo WPIAL doubles tournaments in both Class AAA and Class AA.

Here are the sites for the sectionals on Wednesday and Thursday.

Section 1-AAA is at Franklin Regional.

Section 2-AAA is at North Allegheny.

Section 3-AAA is at Shady Side Academy.

Section 4-AAA is at Mt. Lebanon.

Section 1-AA is at Hempfield.

Section 2-AA is at Blackhawk.

Section 3-AA is at Valley.

Section 4-AA is at Washington Park.

Last hole

Wednesday marks the final day of section play for most WPIAL boys golf teams.

There are three matches pitting playoff teams from 2018 that will conclude section play in the 2019 season.

In Section 8-AAA, Shady Side Academy visits Hampton.

In Section 2-AA, Greensburg Central Catholic is at Mt. Pleasant.

In Section 9-AA, Quaker Valley will host Sewickley Academy.

The team semifinals in each class is Oct. 8 while the championship finals round is two days later Oct. 10.

Two for one…A

It is a busy Wednesday night on the pitch for WPIAL girls soccer with a couple of showdowns in the league’s smallest classification.

There are two battles for first place in Class A.

In Section 3-A, Franklin Regional (7-0) visits Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-1).

The undefeated Bulldogs handed the Chargers their only section loss and one of two losses on the season when they won at Freedom earlier this month, 4-1.

The other big match is for first place in Section 4-A when Bishop Canevin (5-1) hosts Seton LaSalle (5-0).

When the two teams met at Seton LaSalle earlier this season, the Rebels blanked the Crusaders, 3-0.

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Bishop Canevin, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Mt. Pleasant, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Quaker Valley, Seton La Salle, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy