The Daily 3: WPIAL girls tennis brackets to be revealed

Monday, September 16, 2019 | 11:24 PM

The WPIAL will unveil the brackets for the district’s first championship tournament on Tuesday.

The 2019 girls singles tennis championships will take place over two days later this week.

The first round, quarterfinals and semifinals matches are set for Thursday with the championship and consolation matches taking place Friday.

Two of the favorites will be Baldwin senior Bethany Yauch in Class AAA and Knoch junior Laura Greb in AA.

Yauch was the top seed a year ago and reached the finals, only to lose a close title match to North Allegheny senior Ashley Huang. Greb has won back-to-back WPIAL AA titles, taking both in straight sets.

Top 10 court clashes

This week’s Western Pa Volleyball Coaches rankings are out in time for a busy Tuesday of WPIAL girls section volleyball.

There are four section matches pitting top 10 teams against each other.

In Section 1-AAAA, No. 2 Pine-Richland hosts No. 7 Shaler and one of the Class AAAA players of the week, Titans sophomore outside hitter Mia Schubert.

Also in Class AAAA, this time in Section 2, No. 6 Oakland Catholic and one of the players of the week, senior libero Taylor Ciena, welcome No. 5 Canon McMillan.

In Section 2-AA, defending champion and top-ranked North Catholic hosts No. 9 Hopewell, and in Section 2-A, a pair of ranked Greene County schools meet as No. 8 Jefferson-Morgan visits No. 3 Carmichaels.

The Rockets-Mighty Mikes match can be heard at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Top heavy

The boys hit the pitch Tuesday for section soccer with five standout matches pitting top teams in their respective sections.

In Section 2-AAAA, Canon-McMillan (3-0) will visit Mt. Lebanon (4-0).

In Section 1-AAA, Hampton (3-0-1) visits Mars (5-0).

In Section 4-AA, Quaker Valley (4-0) is tied for first place with Freedom. The Quakers will host North Catholic (3-0).

In Section 2-A, Winchester Thurston (4-0) hosts Greensburg Central Catholic (3-0).

Finally in Section 4-A, Bishop Canevin (3-1) visits Seton LaSalle (4-0).

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

