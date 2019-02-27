The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Fox Chapel’s Jonah Cagley

By: Marty Stewart

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 1:30 AM

Kyle Dawson | For the Tribune-Review Fox Chapel senior Jonah Cagley won his third consecutive gold medal Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the WPIAL Class AAA diving championships.

Jonah Cagley, a senior on the Fox Chapel swimming and diving team, won his third straight title two weeks ago at the WPIAL Class AAA championships.

“Winning this time definitely topped the previous years because we had four divers in the top 10, and I also broke the school 11-dive record,” Cagley said.

He will be attending Duke in the fall and will continue his diving career.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Spotlight Athlete:

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been, where would you go?

Greece.

What three famous people would you like to have dinner with?

Barack Obama, Betty White and Kendall Jenner.

What TV show makes you want to change the channel?

The Food Network

Once the PIAAs are over, will you be taking a break from diving?

I will continue diving for my club team’s USA diving meets.

What movie could you watch over and over?

“National Treasure.”

How often do you go to Pittsburgh Pirates games?

At least once a year.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Seaside, Fla.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Artichokes.

Are you optimistic about the Pittsburgh Pirates this year?

Yes. It’s better to be optimistic than pessimistic.

Who would be your dream date?

Kendall Jenner.

Who would you like to see disappear from public view?

Ariana Grande.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

A loaded baked potato and a steak.

What is your favorite TV show?

“Grey’s Anatomy.”

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Gummy worms.

People would be surprised to know that you …

Always wanted to learn how to Irish dance.

— Marty Stewart

Tags: Fox Chapel