The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Juliana Bem, Shady Side Academy

Friday, September 27, 2019 | 7:20 PM

Shady Side Academy’s Juli Bem returned for the 2019 season.

Juliana Bem, a senior on the Shady Side Academy cross country team, is one of the veterans on a team that is off to a good start. Juliana is also on the track team. She has begun narrowing her college choices and wants to major in engineering. She has hopes of attending Northwestern or Georgia Tech. She is unsure if she will continue with cross country and track in college.

What costume did you wear the last time you went trick or treating?

A unicorn.

What’s the longest distance you’ve ever run in a day?

13 miles.

Any thoughts on the Antonio Brown saga?

Nope. I haven’t been following it.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Doritos.

What is your favorite sport to watch on TV?

I really don’t watch sports on TV.

What type of music do you listen to most often?

80s pop.

What movie could you watch over and over?

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Barcelona, Spain.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been before, where would you go?

Greece.

What’s your favorite class in school?

Math.

Would you rather do fast food or order a pizza?

Pizza.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

Burritos, sushi and a pepperoni pizza.

If you were on “American Idol”, what song would you sing?

“The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

People would be surprised to know that you …

Played hockey for a year.

