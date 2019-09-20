The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Molly Skvorak, Shady Side Academy

Friday, September 20, 2019 | 7:52 PM

Submitted Shady Side Academy’s Molly Skvorak (middle) is a senior goalkeeper for the Indians.

Molly Skvorak, a senior goalkeeper on the Shady Side Academy girls soccer team, is a big reason the Indians are off to a 5-1 start. She has been on the team since her sophomore year. She also plays softball in the spring and is on the squash team in the winter. She is undecided on a college but hopes to major in political science.

What is your favorite season of the year?

Summer is my favorite season. There’s nothing quite like waking up in the morning, turning on the TV, and seeing the newest episode of Shark Week. This groundbreaking yearly saga always falls around mid-July and is truly the highlight of not only any season but any year. Live every week like it’s Shark Week.

What is the best book you’ve read?

I have yet to be disappointed by anything from Jon Meacham. His biography on Thomas Jefferson titled “The Art of Power” is really in a league of its own.

Would you prefer to go to a Steelers game, a Penguins game, a Pirates game or go to the mall?

My ideal sporting event to attend would be any SSA girls soccer games. They’re action-packed from start to finish and the team is riddled not only with amazing players but coaches as well. I can not speak highly enough of them.

What type of music do you listen to most often?

I’m a big Fleetwood Mac and Lil Tecca fan.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

I would go to Washington D.C, explore the city, and visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Tickets to this museum have eluded me as of yet, so in an ideal vacation I would get in.

What’s your favorite class?

A: Both of my history classes (intro to ethics and modern social justice) have been great so far. Shout-out to Mr. Smith and Ms. Boehm.

Who makes the best pizza in the area?

Honestly, I’m not a big pizza person. I’m content with whatever someone else orders.

People would be surprised to know that you …

Play the string bass.

