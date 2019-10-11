The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Shady Side Academy’s Eddie Faulkner

Friday, October 11, 2019 | 5:28 PM

Submitted Shady Side Academy’s Eddie Faulkner competes during a 2019 game for the Indians.

Eddie Faulkner, a senior on the Shady Side Academy football team, had a big night as SSA defeated Summit Academy, 28-20, on Oct. 4. The speedy running back rushed for 124 yards on 13 carries and scored on runs of 48, 4 and 4 yards. He also plays strong safety. He is undecided on a college but hopes to major in sports management. Faulkner also runs track and is considering going out for the basketball team this winter.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Spotlight Athlete:

Who were you rooting for when Pitt played Penn State last month?

I was pretty much neutral. I just enjoyed watching the game.

How old were you when you started playing organized football?

Six or 7.

What costume did you wear the last time you went Trick or Treating?

I went with my little brother. I was a tiger, and he was a lion.

Do you prefer playing offense or defense?

That’s a tough one. I’ve played defense for the last three years, and this is my first time on offense. I’d say I like offense a little more.

What was your favorite Trick or Treat candy to get?

Snickers.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Orville Redenbacher’s Ultimate Butter popcorn.

Who would be your dream date?

My girlfriend.

Who is your favorite NFL player?

Christian McCaffrey.

With Halloween around the corner, what’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?

I’m horrified of all scary movies. All of them. I try not to watch them.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

My family goes to Myrtle Beach every summer. I like it there.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been before, where would you go?

Probably Australia.

What singer or band would you like to see in concert?

Playboi Carti.

What’s your favorite fast food restaurant?

Jersey Mike’s.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

My dad’s ribs and some sushi. He makes some good ribs.

People would be surprised to know that you …

Have lived in six different states.

