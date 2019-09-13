The Herald Spotlight Athlete: Shady Side Academy’s Josh Castro

Friday, September 13, 2019 | 6:52 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy quarterback Josh Castro prepares for the 2019 season August 15, 2019.

Josh Castro, a junior on the Shady Side Academy football team, helped the Indians to a 2-0 start. In a 27-0 win over Valley, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound QB threw three TD passes and ran for another score. He has been playing football since he was 6 and hopes to continue playing in college. He will play basketball for SSA in the winter and also hopes to play baseball in the spring.

Do you have a favorite college team?

Since I was a kid, I always cheered for the Michigan State Spartans, mainly because green was my favorite color and they were the first green college team I saw on TV.

Is there a team you always root against?

Michigan, because of their rivalry with Michigan State.

What were your thoughts on Le’Veon Bell leaving the Steelers?

Le’Veon Bell has been a player I have followed since he was at Michigan State. I went to one of his last college games where he ran for 266 yards in a win at Minnesota, after which he threw his towel to me in the stands while running off the field, so I have always been a personal fan of his. I enjoyed his time with the Steelers, but disagreed with him prioritizing money over being able to play professional football. I think the Steelers have done well in his absence, and James Connor has stepped up well to fill the hole.

What type of music do you listen to most often?

I let my teammates handle music duties, but I always enjoy anything I can bounce to.

What movie could you watch over and over?

“Remember the Titans” is a great movie that I always enjoy.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Anywhere warm with a beach where I can relax and tan, preferably the Bahamas or Florida.

If you weren’t involved with football, what sport would you be playing?

I played soccer growing up but had to drop it in order to continue pursuing my passion for football.

People would be surprised to know that you…

Lived in Germany for three years and am almost fluent in German.

