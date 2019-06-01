The Herald’s spotlight athlete: Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins

By: Marty Stewart

Friday, May 31, 2019 | 9:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins wins the girls Class AA 800 meter run final during the PIAA track and field state championships Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Shippensburg University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins cools off after winning the girls Class AA 1600 meter run final during the PIAA track and field state championships Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Shippensburg University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Melissa Riggins wins the girls Class AA 1600 meter run final during the PIAA track and field state championships Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Shippensburg University. Previous Next

For the second straight year, Shady Side Academy sophomore Melissa Riggins had a flair for gold at the WPIAL Class AA track and field championships as she successfully defended her 800- and 1,600-meter championships. She set meet records in both events. A week later, she won the PIAA championships in those events for the second year in a row. Her winning time in the 800 set a PIAA meet record.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s spotlight athlete:

Do you have a specific ritual before a race?

I warm up a lot. It relaxes me.

If you could go somewhere you’ve never been, where would you go?

Italy.

What vacation plans do you have for the summer?

Well, I’ll be doing a lot of traveling for soccer. I do plan to visit my cousin in Maine. We usually go every year.

What would be harder for you: no texting for a week or no TV?

Definitely no texting. With all my school work and athletics, I can’t find much time for TV.

What TV show makes you want to change the channel?

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

What movie could you watch over and over?

“Nerve”

If you were on American Idol, what song would you start with?

Well, I stink at singing and dancing but I’d go with “Single Ladies” by Beyonce.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Montreal

Who is your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

Definitely Megan Klingenberg.

Who makes the best pizza around?

I don’t know if they have shops around here, but I like Mellow Mushroom. In this area, I also like The Oven in Wexford.

What would make up your favorite all-time meal?

Steak, lasagna and spinach.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

I love chocolate chip cookies.

If you were on “Dancing With the Stars,” who would you choose as your partner?

Derek Hough

People would be surprised to know that you …

Love baking.

