This week on the TribLive High School Sports Network: Week of Jan. 31, 2022

Sunday, January 30, 2022 | 8:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Vason Stevenson plays against Lincoln Park during a Section 2-4A game on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Midland.

We say so long to January and hello to February, the shortest month that carries a mighty strong playoff punch.

We have video and audio coverage of 65 high school boys and girls basketball games from the WPIAL, along with basketball action from District 6 and District 9.

We also have PIHL hockey, district unified bocce along with the WPIAL team wrestling playoffs with first round and quarterfinals on Wednesday and semifinals and finals on Saturday.

Plus, three more Rebel Yell podcasts as we focus on WPIAL boys and girls basketball with interviews and updates along with a special podcast as we preview the team wrestling playoffs.

Monday, Jan. 31

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Girls basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: WPIAL team wrestling preview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Laurel at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: West Greene at Monessen at 7 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Union at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Plum at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

District 9 Girls Basketball: Elk County Catholic at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

PIHL Hockey: Bethel Park at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Feb. 1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: South Fayette at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Highlands at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Montour at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Neshannock at Ellwood City at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Union at Eden Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Latrobe at Franklin Regional at 7:30 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Penn Hills at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Uniontown at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Shenango at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Mapletown at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Seneca Valley at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Ringgold at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: West Mifflin at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Plum at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Hampton at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Trinity at Moon at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Knoch at Keystone Oaks at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Blackhawk at Central Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Penn Hills at McKeesport at 5:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Butler at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Playoffs: Video Stream 3A First Round: Thomas Jefferson vs. Waynesburg Central with updates from Franklin Regional vs. Norwin at 6 p.m. with Quarterfinals to follow on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Playoffs: Video Stream 2A First Round: Mt. Pleasant vs. Jefferson-Morgan at 6 p.m. with Quarterfinals to follow (If Jeff-Morgan wins) on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Playoffs: 3A First Round: Peters Township vs. Connellsville with updates from Kiski Area vs. Pine-Richland at 6 p.m. with Quarterfinals to follow on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Playoffs: 3A First Round: Bethel Park vs. North Allegheny with updates from West Allegheny vs. Canon-McMillan at 6 p.m. with Quarterfinals to follow (If NA wins) on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Playoffs: 3A First Round: West Allegheny vs. Canon-McMillan with updated from Bethel Park vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. with Quarterfinals to follow on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling Team Playoffs: 2A Quarterfinals: Mt. Pleasant/Jefferson-Morgan winner vs. Beth-Center at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Berlin-Brothersvalley at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball: Purchase Line at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Boys Basketball: River Valley at West Shamokin at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Thursday, Feb. 3

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Uniontown at Ringgold at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Butler at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Shaler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Trinity at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Fox Chapel at Hampton at 6 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Highlands at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball: Cambria Heights at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball: West Shamokin at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

High School Unified Bocce: Video Stream: Mohawk at Union at 3:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 4

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Gateway at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Kiski Area at Woodland Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Ringgold at West Mifflin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: McKeesport at Latrobe at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com AND on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Apollo-Ridge at South Allegheny at 7 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Springdale at 7:30 p.m. on the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Butler at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Baldwin at Canon-McMillan at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Connellsville at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Shaler at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: North Catholic at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Sewickley Academy at South Side at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Carlynton at Fort Cherry at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Video Stream: McKeesport at Latrobe at 6 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball: River Valley at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Boys Basketball: Homer-Center at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

Saturday, Feb. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys and girls basketball week in review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Playoffs: Video Stream 3A Semifinals and Finals: To Be Determined at 12 p.m. on TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling Team Playoffs: Video Stream 2A Semifinals and Finals: To Be Determined at 12 p.m. on TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Albert Gallatin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball: Fairview vs. Hampton at 3 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Brentwood vs. Hampton at 1:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Feb. 6

WPIAL Girls Basketball: Oakland Catholic at North Allegheny at 1:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com