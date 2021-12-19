This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Dec. 20, 2021
Sunday, December 19, 2021 | 6:16 PM
Twas the week before Christmas, and all through the district, many high school sports team were scurrying for one more win before the “big guy” arrives this week on the Trib High School Sports Network.
We have some late stocking stuffers with high school basketball video and audio coverage of nearly 30 boys and girls hoop games.
We also have PIHL hockey, a WPIAL swimming meet and WPIAL team wrestling.
Plus, another set of Rebel Yell podcasts as we switch to coverage and WPIAL boys and girls basketball.
Monday, Dec. 20
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Girls basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Clairton at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Ellwood City at Laurel at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 6 Girls Basketball – Marion Center at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
District 6 Girls Basketball – Homer-Center at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3
Tuesday, Dec. 21
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Derry at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Waynesburg Central at South Park at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Frazier at 7:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Shenango at Union at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown at Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Burrell at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Aliquippa at Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Brownsville at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Frazier at 5:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Live at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 6 Boys Basketball – River Valley at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3
PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Freeport vs. North Catholic at 8 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming – Upper St. Clair at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Boys basketball update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: South Allegheny at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Trinity at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Highlands at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5
WPIAL Wrestling – West Mifflin at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 6 Girls Basketball – Penns Manor at Purchase Line at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
Thursday, Dec. 23
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hempfield at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Erie at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball – Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL/District 6 Boys Basketball – Indiana at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville at Kiski Area at 5:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Sunday, Dec. 26
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Highlights and results from the past week in WPIAL boys and girls basketball
