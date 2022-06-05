This week on Trib High School Sports Network: Week of June 6, 2022

Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 7:15 PM

The long and winding road is coming to an end as 38 district baseball and softball teams prepare for the final athletic event on the school year this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have video and audio coverage for some of those schools Monday with the first round of the PIAA baseball and softball playoffs. The quarterfinals are set for Thursday.

HSSN also has a Class 3A state semifinals match Tuesday in the PIAA boys volleyball playoffs.

Plus, we continue our district diamond updates with new Rebel Yell podcasts recapping each round of the baseball and softball state playoffs.

Monday, June 6

PIAA Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A First Round – Redbank Valley vs. Serra Catholic at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round – Thomas Jefferson vs. West Allegheny at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A First Round – Peters Township at Ephrata at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 4A First Round – Laurel Highlands vs. Erie Cathedral Prep at 2 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

PIAA Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A First Round – West Greene at Conemaugh Valley at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class 6A First Round – North Allegheny at Mifflin County at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round – Frazier at Everett at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

Tuesday, June 7

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball podcast with a recap of the first round of the PIAA state playoffs on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class 3A Semifinals – North Allegheny vs. Pennridge at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, June 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly softball podcast with a recap of the championship and consolation games from Tuesday on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, June 9

PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Quarterfinals – To be determined on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs: Quarterfinals – To be determined on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, June 10

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball podcast with a recap of the quarterfinals of the PIAA state playoffs on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, June 11

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly softball podcast with a recap of the quarterfinals of the PIAA state playoffs on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(If NA wins on Tuesday) PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class 3A Championship – North Allegheny vs. Central Dauphin/Northampton winner at 1:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com