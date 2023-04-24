This week on Trib HSSN for week of April 24, 2023
By:
Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 9:11 PM
The TribLive High School Sports Network concludes the month of April with plenty of WPIAL baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse this week.
Trib HSSN continues coverage of WPIAL softball and baseball with a busy week of section action from the diamonds.
We also have some WPIAL boys and girls district lacrosse and coverage from a Saturday track and field meet.
Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts swing into spring with baseball and softball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts, as well as updates from around the WPIAL diamonds only on The Network.
Monday, April 24
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Blackhawk at Montour at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Latrobe at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Shenango at Neshannock at 4:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Bethel Park at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Connellsville at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Ellwood City at Mohawk at 4:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Mapletown at West Greene at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Lacrosse — Kiski School at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, April 25
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Shaler at North Hills at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Baldwin at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Ringgold at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Neshannock at Shenango at 4 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 4:15 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball — Connellsville at Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, April 26
WPIAL Softball — Baldwin at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Lacrosse — Allderdice at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, April 27
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: North Allegheny at Seneca Valley at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, April 28
WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: California at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball — Connellsville at Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — Sewickley Academy at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Saturday, April 29
WPIAL Softball — Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 1 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Track & Field — Video Stream: Tri-County Meet at Shenango at 10 a.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
More Baseball• Trib HSSN baseball player of the week for April 23, 2023
• Trib HSSN baseball team of the week for April 23, 2023
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports for April 24, 2023: North Hills, Shaler to face off in Section 3
• Ligonier Valley splits baseball doubleheader
• Warm-up routine key part of game for Chartiers Valley baseball