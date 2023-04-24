This week on Trib HSSN for week of April 24, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 | 9:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Mason Gass scores past Montour catcher Brock Janeda during the first innng on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Donaldson Park.

The TribLive High School Sports Network concludes the month of April with plenty of WPIAL baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse this week.

Trib HSSN continues coverage of WPIAL softball and baseball with a busy week of section action from the diamonds.

We also have some WPIAL boys and girls district lacrosse and coverage from a Saturday track and field meet.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts swing into spring with baseball and softball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts, as well as updates from around the WPIAL diamonds only on The Network.

Monday, April 24

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Blackhawk at Montour at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Latrobe at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Shenango at Neshannock at 4:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Bethel Park at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Connellsville at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Ellwood City at Mohawk at 4:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Mapletown at West Greene at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse — Kiski School at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 25

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Shaler at North Hills at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Baldwin at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Ringgold at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Neshannock at Shenango at 4 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 4:15 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Connellsville at Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 26

WPIAL Softball — Baldwin at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse — Allderdice at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 27

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: North Allegheny at Seneca Valley at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 28

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: California at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Connellsville at Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse — Sewickley Academy at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 29

WPIAL Softball — Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 1 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Track & Field — Video Stream: Tri-County Meet at Shenango at 10 a.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com