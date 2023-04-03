This week on Trib HSSN for week of April 3, 2023

By:

Sunday, April 2, 2023 | 4:45 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Before we turn the house and or yard over looking for Easter eggs, we have a couple more days of spring scholastic sports to take us to the holiday this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues our coverage of WPIAL softball and baseball with some early week section action from the diamonds.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts swing into spring with our first baseball and softball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts, as well as an update from around the WPIAL diamonds only here on The Network.

Monday, April 3

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: Mohawk at Neshannock at 4:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Brownsville at Waynesburg Central at 3:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Baseball – Plum at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Baseball — Connellsville at Trinity at 4 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Washington at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 4

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball — Butler at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com Wednesday, Apr. 5

WPIAL Softball — Video Stream: Waynesburg Central at Keystone Oaks at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Baseball – State College at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com Thursday, Apr. 6

Friday, April 7

No broadcasts

Saturday, April 8

No broadcasts