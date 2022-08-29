This week on Trib HSSN for week of Aug. 29, 2022

Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 7:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway takes the field before the start of its season opener against Mt. Lebanon on Friday.

With opening weekend of the high school football season in the rearview mirror, we extend the scholastic sports menu this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 1, with nearly 30 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

HSSN also debuts WPIAL girls volleyball as well as boys and girls soccer and more district field hockey coverage.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week One of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Monday, Aug. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Freeport at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of Week 1 of the WPIAL football season on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Norwin at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 2

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Upper St. Clair at North Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Aliquippa at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Ligonier Valley at Southmoreland at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Washington at Clairton at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Norwin at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McKeesport at Penn-Trafford at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Latrobe at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Avonworth at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Shady Side Academy at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Ringgold at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Laurel at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Ellwood City at Union at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Rochester at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Woodland Hills at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Ambridge at Freedom at 7:30 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Avella at Bentworth at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 10 Football – Butler at Meadville at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football – River Valley at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3 and on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Northern Cambria at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at Kane at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 3

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football games in Week 1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com