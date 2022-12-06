This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 5, 2022

Monday, December 5, 2022 | 4:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union’s Braylon Thomas celebrates with Grayson Blakley after scoring his second touchdown during the WPIAL Class A championship game against Bishop Canevin on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium.

The fall sports season comes to a close this week with the PIAA football championships at Cumberland Valley.

Plus, Trib HSSN will carry broadcasts of several boys and girls basketball games, as well as hockey games and wrestling matches.

Here’s a look at this week’s broadcast schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 6

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville at Uniontown at 6 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Quaker Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Woodland Hills at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

Wednesday, Dec. 7

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Wheeling Park at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Eden Christian at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

Thursday, Dec. 8

PIAA Class A Football Championship – Steelton-Highspire vs. Union at Cumberland Valley at 1 p.m. on the Lawrence County ports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Class 4A Football Championship – Bishop McDevitt vs. Aliquippa at Cumberland Valley at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Wrestling – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL hockey – Central Catholic at North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Dec. 9

PIAA Class 2A Football Championship – Southern Columbia vs. Westinghouse at Cumberland Valley at 1 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

PIAA Class 5A Football Championship – Imhotep Charter vs. Pine-Richland at Cumberland Valley at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Kiski Area at Butler at 6 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Armstrong at Knoch at 7:15 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Kiski Area at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Penns Manor at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Wrestling – Connellsville at Fort LeBeouf at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Dec. 10

PIAA Class 3A Football Championship – Belle Vernon vs. Neumann Goretti at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1, WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Gateway at McKeesport at noon on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com