This week on Trib HSSN for week of Feb. 13, 2023

By:

Sunday, February 12, 2023 | 6:32 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Seamus Riordan and his Shady Side Academy teammates face Knoch at 7:30 on Monday.

Hear ye, hear ye! The high school basketball postseason is upon us starting with the unveiling of the brackets this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN begins our exclusive coverage of the District 7 hoops postseason with the unveiling of the brackets on the WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show at 3 p.m. Monday. The district playoffs then tip off this upcoming weekend.

We also have playoff coverage of District 6 and District 9 boys and girls high school basketball games as well as the start of the WPIAL individual wrestling postseason with Class 2A sectionals.

HSSN is also your home for five PIHL hockey games, girls high school wrestling and a district boys and girls swimming and diving meet.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball Players of the Week and hoops Teams of the Week podcasts as well as WPIAL basketball section updates only here on The Network.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, Feb. 13

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

2023 WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show Video Stream at 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Fox Chapel at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Shady Side Academy at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: North Hills at West Allegheny at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at Montour at 9:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Feb. 14

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: South Fayette at Penn-Trafford at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Moon at North Catholic at 9:20 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Feb. 15

WPIAL Girls Wrestling – Southmoreland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Feb. 16

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Pine-Richland at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming & Diving – North Hills at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 17

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream: To be determined at TBA p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream: To be determined at TBA p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Feb. 18

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream: To be determined at TBA p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream: To be determined at TBA p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 2A-1 and Class 2A-2 Sectionals: Preliminaries, Quarterfinals and Semifinals at 9:30 a.m. Consolation and Championship Finals at 3 p.m.