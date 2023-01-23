This week on Trib HSSN for week of Jan. 23, 2023

By:

Sunday, January 22, 2023 | 7:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rayla Smith and her Plum teammates face Franklin Regional on Monday.

Time is winding down on section play in WPIAL team wrestling and district basketball in the final full week of January as the action picks up in both sports plus more, this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has a week full of WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 boys and girls high school basketball to go along with more mat action with district scholastic wrestling and several PIHL hockey games.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball Players of the Week and hoops Teams of the Week podcasts as well as WPIAL basketball section updates only here on The Network.

Sunday, Jan. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, Jan. 23

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Freeport at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Connellsville at Oakland Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – South Fayette at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

District 10 Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Greenville at Wilmington at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Boys Basketball – North Clarion at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Erie McDowell at Montour at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Union at Carlynton at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Indiana at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Highlands at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Ellwood City at Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Burgettstown at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Aquinas Academy at Rochester at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Indiana at Kiski Area at 5:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Marion Center at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Latrobe at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Girls Basketball – Brookville at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Wednesday, Jan. 25

WPIAL Wrestling – Video Stream: Trinity at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Wrestling – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network II at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – Connellsville at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Wrestling – West Greene at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Boys Basketball – Punxsutawney at Brookville at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 6 Girls Basketball – Video Stream: West Shamokin at Marion Center at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – River Valley at United at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Thursday, Jan. 26

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: New Castle at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Knoch at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Mohawk at Laurel at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Norwin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – River Valley at Homer-Center at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 9 Girls Basketball – DuBois at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at Thomas Jefferson at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Burrell at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Hempfield at Armstrong at 9 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Jan. 27

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Peters Township at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com AND on the Gateway Gators Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: North Hills at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Highlands at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Knoch at Freeport at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WISR-AM 680 and WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Lincoln Park at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Shenango at Laurel at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Nazareth Prep at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Seneca Valley at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – New Castle at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Trinity at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Neshannock at Beaver Falls at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Gateway at 6 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Video Stream: United at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Portage at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Girls Basketball – Homer-Center at River Valley at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

Saturday, Jan. 28

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Carlynton at 3:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Jan. 29

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Uniontown vs. Aliquippa at 3:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Trinity vs. Indiana at 3 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3