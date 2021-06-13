This week on Trib HSSN for week of June 14, 2021
By:
Sunday, June 13, 2021 | 8:17 PM
There is a golden light at the end of the tunnel as the high school baseball and softball season concludes this week, putting an end to the 2020-21 high school sports season on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
We have coverage of the semifinals and possibly the state championship finals of the 2021 PIAA baseball and softball playoffs.
Plus we continue our month-long salute to the WPIAL baseball and softball diamond champions with three new editions of the Rebel Yell podcast on Trib HSSN.
Sunday, June 13
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to Diamonds Champions with Franklin Regional baseball coach Bobby Saddler on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Monday, June 14
PIAA Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Semifinals – Montour vs. New Castle at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Semifinals – Serra Catholic vs. Shenango at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 6A Semifinals – North Allegheny vs. Spring-Ford at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class 6A Semifinals – North Penn vs. Canon-McMillan at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450
PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class 4A Semifinals – Beaver vs. Highlands at 2 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460
PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class A Semifinals – DuBois Central Catholic vs. West Greene at noon on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, June 15
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to Diamonds Champions with Hopewell baseball coach Morgan Singletary on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, June 16
No broadcasts
Thursday, June 17
(Depending on Monday outcome) PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A or A Championship – To be determined at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
(Depending on Monday outcome) PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class 6A, 4A or 2A Championship – To be determined at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, June 18
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Salute to Diamonds Champions with TBA coach on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
(Depending on Monday outcome) PIAA Baseball Playoffs: Class 6A, 4A or 2A Championship – To be determined at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
(Depending on Monday outcome) PIAA Softball Playoffs: Class 5A, 3A or A Championship – To be determined at TBA on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
