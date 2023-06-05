This week on Trib HSSN for week of June 5, 2023

By:

Sunday, June 4, 2023 | 6:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Augie Maslo and his North Allegheny teammates will play McDowell in the first round of the PIAA playoffs Monday.

Now that we are into June, the clock is winding down on the high school sports season, however with the district postseason in the rearview mirror, the focus turns to the state playoffs in the PIAA this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN begins our coverage of the PIAA baseball, softball and boys volleyball playoffs with first-round action and potential quarterfinals contests to be determined.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts continues to touch them all in postseason coverage with baseball and softball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts, as well as a wrap up on the WPIAL playoff brackets from around the district diamonds only here on The Network.

Monday, June 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 2A First Round: Penns Valley vs. Neshannock at 4:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs — Video Stream A First Round: Berlin-Brothersvalley vs. Union at 2 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Softball Playoffs — 5A First Round: Solanco vs. Trinity at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

PIAA Softball Playoffs — 3A First Round: Waynesburg Central vs. Jamestown at 3 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

PIAA Softball Playoffs — 2A First Round: Burgettstown vs. Redbank Valley at 1 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

PIAA Softball Playoffs — A First Round: Carmichaels vs. DuBois Central Catholic at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

PIAA Baseball Playoffs — 6A First Round: North Allegheny vs. McDowell at 11:30 a.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Baseball Playoffs — 4A First Round: Indiana vs. East Pennsboro at 4 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3 and at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

Tuesday, June 6

PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs — 3A First Round: North Allegheny vs. Central York at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, June 7

No broadcasts

Thursday, June 8

PIAA Softball Playoffs — Quarterfinals: To be determined at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Baseball Playoffs — Quarterfinals: To be determined at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, June 9

No broadcasts

Saturday, June 10

(If North Allegheny wins Tuesday) PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs — 3A Quarterfinals: North Allegheny vs. Pennridge/LaSalle College winner at TBA on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com