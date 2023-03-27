This week on Trib HSSN for week of March 26, 2023: Spring sports kick into high gear
Sunday, March 26, 2023 | 10:50 PM
The final week of March gives us a taste of spring, spring sports that is, with action from the field, the court and the diamond this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Trib HSSN continues coverage of WPIAL softball and boys and girls lacrosse. Plus it’s the spring debut of WPIAL baseball and boys volleyball.
And, the Rebel Yell podcasts will include the final boys and girls basketball Players of the Week and hoops Teams of the Week for the season, as well as the final results from the PIAA basketball playoffs on The Network.
Sunday, March 26
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Monday, March 27
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Freedom at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Jefferson-Morgan at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, March 28
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Everest Academy at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, March 29
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Shaler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Shaler at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, March 30
No broadcasts
Friday, March 31
WPIAL Softball – Butler at North Allegheny at 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Saturday, April 1
No broadcasts
