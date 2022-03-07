This week on Trib HSSN for week of March 7, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Keondre Deshields dunks over New Castle’s Cahmari Perkins during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

The February Frenzy truly becomes the Madness of March with the start of the PIAA basketball and PIHL hockey playoffs this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have coverage of the first and second rounds of the 2022 PIAA basketball playoffs, along with audio action of the 2022 PIAA individual wrestling championships in Hershey.

We also have video stream coverage of the PIHL high school hockey playoffs with 13 Penguins Cup quarterfinals contests.

Plus, we recap the WPIAL finals and each round of the PIAA basketball playoffs with new Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, March 7

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: WPIAL basketball championship recaps on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Central Catholic at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon at 7:10 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Quarterfinals: Hempfield at Thomas Jefferson at 7:10 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Quarterfinals: Armstrong at South Fayette at 9:10 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream A Quarterfinals: Moon at Quaker Valley at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream A Quarterfinals: North Hills at Fox Chapel at 7:20 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 8

PIAA Boys Basketball 5A First Round – Elizabethtown at Laurel Highlands at 6 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

PIAA Boys Basketball 5A First Round – Northeastern at New Castle at 6 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball 5A First Round – Hampton at Central Mountain at 6 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball A First Round – Johnsonburg at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 3A First Round – Video Stream: Penn Cambria at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 6A First Round – North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 3A First Round – Waynesburg Central at Chestnut Ridge at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 3A First Round – Pequea Valley at River Valley at 6 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 2A First Round – Penns Manor vs. Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIAA Girls Basketball 2A First Round – Bellwood-Antis at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 2A First Round – Burgettstown at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1 and on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Baldwin at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Bethel Park at North Allegheny at 8:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream A Quarterfinals: McDowell at North Catholic at 9 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream D2 Quarterfinals: Elizabeth Forward at Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream D2 Quarterfinals: Avonworth at Ringgold at 8 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, March 9

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: PIAA basketball first round recap on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball 2A First Round – United at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WLCY-FM 106.3

PIAA Boys Basketball 2A First Round – Washington at Chestnut Ridge at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Boys Basketball 2A First Round – Karns City at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIAA Girls Basketball 5A Playoffs – Video Stream: Obama Academy at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 5A Playoffs – Video Stream: Latrobe at Hollidaysburg at 7 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 5A First Round – Trinity at Gettysburg at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 4A First Round – St. Mary’s at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

PIAA Girls Basketball A First Round – DuBois Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball A First Round – West Greene at Portage at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball A First Round – Farrell at Union at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, March 10

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Preliminaries and Round 1 Consolations at 9 a.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 3A Preliminaries and Round 1 Consolations at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream D2 Quarterfinals: Morgantown at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream D2 Quarterfinals: Wilmington at Carrick at 9 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 11

PIAA Boys Basketball Second Round – To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Second Round – To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Quarterfinals and Round 2 and 3 Consolations at 9 a.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 3A Quarterfinals and Round 2 and 3 Consolations at 2:15 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Semifinals and Round 4 and 5 Consolations at 7:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, March 12

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: PIAA basketball recap on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Second Round – To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Second Round – To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 3A Semifinals and Round 4 and 5 Consolations at 9 a.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 2A Consolation and Championship Finals at 2 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

PIAA Individual Wrestling – Class 3A Consolation and Championship Finals at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450