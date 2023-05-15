This week on Trib HSSN for week of May 15, 2023

By:

Sunday, May 14, 2023 | 7:34 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Nick Costantino celebrates his double against West Mifflin on Monday, May 1, 2023, at West Mifflin.

Let the games begin! Exclusive coverage of the 2023 WPIAL spring sports postseason begins with action from the diamonds, courts and lacrosse fields this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN will have three weeks of exclusive broadcasts, starting with WPIAL first round baseball games and first round and quarterfinals action from the district softball playoffs.

Plus, Trib HSSN will have the start of the WPIAL lacrosse and boys volleyball playoffs.

Monday, May 15

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: South Fayette vs. North Hills at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Fox Chapel vs. West Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Western Beaver vs. Latrobe at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Upper St. Clair vs. Armstrong at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: McKeesport vs. West Mifflin at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Beaver vs. Indiana at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Plum vs. Thomas Jefferson at 3 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – 5A First Round: Penn-Trafford vs. Trinity at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse Playoffs – 3A First Round: North Allegheny at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, May 16

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Seton LaSalle vs. Avonworth at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Mt. Pleasant vs. Burrell at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Deer Lakes vs. Central Valley at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Ligonier Valley vs. Hopewell at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Jeannette vs. Carlynton at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Ellwood City vs. Yough at 5 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: South Park vs. Mohawk at 7 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Valley vs. Waynesburg Central at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Steel Valley vs. Charleroi at 3 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Shenango vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Northgate vs. Jefferson-Morgan at 2 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream A First Round: Monessen vs. West Greene at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – 2A First Round: Fort Cherry vs. Riverside at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – 2A First Round: Apollo-Ridge vs. Burgettstown at 5:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Wednesday, May 17

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Armstrong vs. South Fayette at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A First Round: Mars vs. Fox Chapel at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Hopewell vs. West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Elizabeth Forward vs. North Catholic at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Central Valley vs. Chartiers Valley at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Thomas Jefferson vs. Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A First Round: Laurel Highlands vs. Indiana at 6:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – 5A First Round: Trinity vs. Plum at 6:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – 5A First Round: West Allegheny vs. Peters Township at 6:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Quarterfinals: Greensburg Salem/Hampton winner vs. Elizabeth Forward at TBA p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs – 6A Quarterfinals: Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at TBA p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, May 18

Video Stream: WPIAL Baseball First Round: To be determined on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Keystone Oaks vs. Yough at 4 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A First Round: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Video Stream: WPIAL Softball Quarterfinals: To be determined on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs – 3A Quarterfinals: Moon/Seneca Valley winner at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, May 19

No broadcasts

Saturday, May 20

No broadcasts