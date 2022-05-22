This week on Trib HSSN for Week of May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 | 7:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Cam Davis scores against Hopewell on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Hopewell.

It’s a big week of setting up diamond title games while crowning some district spring sports champions this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have exclusive video and audio action of the WPIAL baseball and softball quarterfinals and semifinals games.

HSSN also has semifinals coverage and video of the championship matches of the 2022 WPIAL boys volleyball, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse playoffs.

Plus, we continue our district diamond updates with four new Rebel Yell podcasts dedicated to the WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs with recaps of each postseason after each round.

Monday, May 23

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Quarterfinals – Seneca Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Quarterfinals – Central Catholic vs. Norwin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 6A Quarterfinals – Upper St. Clair vs. North Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 6A Quarterfinals – Butler vs. Pine-Richland at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Semifinals – Thomas Jefferson vs. Peters Township at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Semifinals – West Allegheny vs. Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals – Beaver vs. Laurel Highlands at 2 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals – Quaker Valley vs. Montour at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals – Knoch vs. North Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals – Blackhawk vs. West Mifflin at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Semifinals – Mohawk vs. Hopewell at 3:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Semifinals – Riverside vs. Serra Catholic at 6:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A Semifinals – Burgettstown vs. Neshannock at 2 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A Semifinals – Rochester vs. Union at 4 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class A Semifinals – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Eden Christian Academy at 4 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals – West Mifflin vs. Elizabeth Forward at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Quarterfinals – Belle Vernon vs. Burrell at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Quarterfinals – Charleroi vs. Neshannock at 5 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 2A Quarterfinals – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Bentworth at 5 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Semifinals – Ambridge vs Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:45 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class 3A Semifinals – Penn-Trafford vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse Playoffs: Class 3A Semifinals – Shady Side Academy vs. North Allegheny at 7:45 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, May 24

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball podcast with a recap of the quarterfinals on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly softball podcast with a recap of the quarterfinals on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Semifinals – Central Catholic/Norwin winner vs. Seneca Valley/Mt. Lebanon winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Semifinals – Butler/Pine-Richland winner vs. Upper St. Clair/North Allegheny winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Semifinals – Beaver/Laurel Highlands winner vs. Quaker Valley/Montour winner at TBD p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Semifinals – Knoch/North Catholic winner vs. Blackhawk/West Mifflin winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Semifinals – North Hills vs. Armstrong at TBA p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Semifinals – Chartiers Valley vs. Penn-Trafford at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Semifinals – Southmoreland vs. Avonworth at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Semifinals – Deer Lakes vs. South Allegheny at TBA p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A Semifinals – Springdale vs. West Greene at TBA p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A Semifinals – Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Union at TBA p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, May 25

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Semifinals – Seneca Valley vs. Hempfield at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs: Class 6A Semifinals – Pine-Richland vs. North Allegheny at TBA p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Semifinals – Montour/Yough winner vs. Freeport/Beaver winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Semifinals – Belle Vernon/Burrell winner vs. West Mifflin/Elizabeth Forward winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Semifinals – Laurel/Chartiers-Houston winner vs. Charleroi/Neshannock winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Semifinals – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Bentworth winner vs. Seton LaSalle/Frazier winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Championship – Penn-Trafford/North Allegheny winner vs. Shaler/Seneca Valley winner at 8 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Championship – Montour/North Catholic winner vs. Ambridge/Our Lady of the Sacred Heart winner at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Championship – Shady Side Academy/North Allegheny winner vs. Peters Township/Mt. Lebanon winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Championship – Pine-Richland/Mt. Lebanon winner vs. Upper St. Clair/Shady Side Academy winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, May 26

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball podcast with a recap of the quarterfinals on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Championship – Indiana/Quaker Valley winner vs. South Fayette/Mars winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Championship – Hampton/Mars winner vs. Chartiers Valley/Blackhawk winner at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, May 27

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly softball podcast with a recap of the quarterfinals on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com