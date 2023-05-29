This week on Trib HSSN for week of May 29, 2023
Sunday, May 28, 2023 | 9:40 PM
As you prep for the picnics and cookouts this holiday weekend, there will be plenty of golden treats later this week as we celebrate diamond Championship Week in the WPIAL on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
Trib HSSN concludes our exclusive coverage of WPIAL baseball and softball with all 12 championship games and all 10 consolation matchups, as well.
The week concludes Friday with video coverage of the 2023 WPIAL Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts continues to go yard in postseason coverage with baseball and softball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts, as well as playoff bracket updates from around the WPIAL diamonds, only here on The Network.
Monday, May 29
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, May 30
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Championship: Bethel Park vs. Shaler at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Championship: Hopewell vs. Latrobe at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Championship: Seton LaSalle vs. Serra Catholic at 1 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Consolation: Avonworth vs. East Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream A Consolation: Rochester vs. Union at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only coverage on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – 2A Consolation: New Brighton vs. Burgettstown at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Consolation: Shaler vs. South Fayette at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Consolation: Chartiers Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward at 3 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Consolation: Waynesburg Central vs. Burrell at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Consolation: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 2 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream A Consolation: Frazier vs. Chartiers-Houston at 5 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio only on WJPA-AM 1450 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday, May 31
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Championship: North Allegheny vs. Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Championship: Neshannock vs. Riverside at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WMBA-AM 1460 and Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream A Championship: Bishop Canevin vs. California at 1 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WJPA-AM 1450 at Trib HSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Consolation: Indiana vs. Montour at 3:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Consolation: Penn-Trafford vs. Plum at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 6A Championship: Hempfield vs. Seneca Valley at 4:45 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 4A Championship: Montour vs. Belle Vernon at 12 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream A Championship: Carmichaels vs. Union at 2:30 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, June 1
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 5A Championship: Trinity vs. Armstrong at 2:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Championship: Southmoreland vs. Avonworth at noon on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Championship: Laurel vs. Neshannock at 4:45 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, June 2
2023 WPIAL Hall of Fame Ceremony Video Stream at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
