This week on Trib HSSN for week of Nov. 14, 2022

Sunday, November 13, 2022 | 8:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Elijah Faulkner celebrates after carrying for a first down against Mt. Lebanon during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Championship Saturday is set in WPIAL Class 6A and 5A football, but before we crown two new champions, the district will hold Final Four Friday for the other four classifications this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN is the only place to watch the WPIAL football championships this fall, starting with the 5A finals at noon and the 6A title game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

We have video coverage of all eight WPIAL 4A, 3A, 2A and A semifinal football games Friday with our coverage concluding with the final HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

We also have audio coverage of the 2022 PIAA girls volleyball postseason and the District 6 Class A football championship game.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 12 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Monday, Nov. 14

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A First Round – Video Stream: Homer-Center at Frazier at 6 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of the 2022 WPIAL football 6A and 5A championship games along with the 4A, 3A, 2A and A semifinals on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Nov. 17

No broadcasts

Friday, Nov. 18

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – Video Stream: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 4A Semifinals – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson vs. Central Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Video Stream: Freeport vs. Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Video Stream: Shady Side Academy vs. Avonworth at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A Semifinals – Video Stream: Neshannock vs. Steel Valley at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 2A Semifinals – Video Stream: Sto-Rox vs. Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A Semifinals – Video Stream: South Side vs. Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class A Semifinals – Video Stream: Rochester vs. Union at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 3A First Round – TBD at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

Saturday, Nov. 19

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL semifinals football playoff games in Week 12

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 6A Championship Game – Video Stream: Central Catholic vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1 and the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football Playoffs Class 5A Championship Game – Video Stream: Pine-Richland vs. Upper St. Clair at noon on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

District 6 Football Playoff Class A Championship Game – Northern Cambria vs. Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

(IF NA wins on Tuesday) PIAA Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A Championship – North Allegheny vs. Parkland/Garnet Valley winner at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com