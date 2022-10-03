This week on Trib HSSN for week of Oct. 3, 2022

Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 9:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Dallas Harper catches a long pass in front of Hempfield’s Daniel Katonka during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Spartan Stadium.

There is nothing to be frightened about when it comes to our coverage of WPIAL high school sports in the month of October, starting this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of Week 6, with 34 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

With only a couple of weeks left in the regular season, HSSN has plenty of WPIAL girls volleyball, along with district boys and girls soccer action from Monday through Thursday.

We also begin our winter sports coverage with the 2022-2023 debut of PIHL hockey on Thursday.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 6 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Monday, Oct. 3

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Video Stream: Freedom at Mohawk at 4 p.m. on the Lawrence County ports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Brownsville at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Neshannock at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County ports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Hillcrest Christian Academy at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Beth-Center at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Video Stream: Washington at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of Week Six of the WPIAL football season on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 6

WPIAL Football – Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

PIHL Ice Hockey – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 9 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 7

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Shaler at North Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Beaver at Avonworth at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Ligonier Valley at Burrell at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Washington at Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Connellsville at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Ringgold at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Armstrong at Indiana at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Hampton at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Mars at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at New Castle at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County ports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: East Allegheny at Freeport at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Southmoreland at South Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McGuffey at Charleroi at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Neshannock at Freedom at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Union at Rochester at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Seneca Valley at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Penn-Trafford at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Trinity at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Aliquippa at Blackhawk at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Football – Shady Side Academy at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – California at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

City League vs. District 10 Football – Butler at Westinghouse at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

High School Football – Uniontown at Brownsville at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Video Stream: West Shamokin at Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at Cambria Heights at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Union Valley at Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Karns City at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 8

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football games in Week Six

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 1 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Cornell at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com