This week on Trib HSSN for week of Sept. 26, 2022

By:

Sunday, September 25, 2022 | 2:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Vernon Settles stiff-arms North Allegheny’s Kevin O’Donnell during the fourth quarter on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

We don’t need a calendar to tell us. An autumn chill is in the air as we close out the month of September with plenty of fall high school sports broadcasts this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of Week 5, with 34 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

HSSN has it all, with plenty of WPIAL girls volleyball, along with boys and girls soccer action from Monday through Thursday, plus high school slow-pitch softball and water polo.

We also have video coverage of the Lawrence County Band Festival on Wednesday.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 5 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Sunday, Sept. 25

High School Slow Pitch Softball Doubleheader – North Hills at North Allegheny at 2 and 4 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, Sept. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Shaler at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Blackhawk at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Video Stream: Brownsville at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Water Polo – Cathedral Prep/Villa Maria at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of Week 5 of the WPIAL football season on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Bands – Video Stream: 42nd Annual Lawrence County Band Festival at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 29

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Ambridge at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Washington at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 30

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Plum at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Shaler at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mars at Highlands at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Avonworth at West Mifflin at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Clairton at Greensburg Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Gateway at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Blackhawk at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McKeesport at Ringgold at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Latrobe at Trinity at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only broadcast on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: North Catholic at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Indiana at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Freeport at Shady Side Academy at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Sto-Rox at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Rochester at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Northgate at Shenango at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mapletown at California at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1 and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL vs. District 10 Football – Seneca Valley at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football – Norwin at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Hampton at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Quaker Valley at Hopewell at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Deer Lakes at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Waynesburg Central at Washington at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Video Stream: River Valley at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only broadcast on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Portage at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Northern Cambria at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – DuBois at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 1

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football games in Week Five

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Jeannette at Riverview at noon on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Freedom at Western Beaver at 12:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7