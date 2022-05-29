This week on Trib HSSN: Week of May 30, 2022

Sunday, May 29, 2022 | 6:32 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Eli Heidenreich makes a catch in left field against Central Catholic during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

When the first big summer holiday weekend is completed and the picnic baskets have been put away, it will be time to bring out the hardware and celebrate the district diamond championships this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has exclusive video and audio action of all the WPIAL baseball finals from Wild Things Park and the softball championships from Cal (Pa.), as well as the five baseball and four softball consolation games.

Trib HSSN also has some first round and possible quarterfinals coverage of the 2022 PIAA boys volleyball playoffs.

Plus, Trib HSSN continues district diamond updates with three new Rebel Yell podcasts, recapping each day of the WPIAL baseball and softball championships.

Tuesday, May 31

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Championship Game – Upper St. Clair vs. Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Championship Game – West Mifflin vs. Montour at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Championship Game – Neshannock vs. Serra Catholic at 1:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Consolation Game – Avonworth vs. Hopewell at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 5A Consolation Game – Bethel Park vs. Thomas Jefferson at 4:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs: Class 2A Consolation Game – Burgettstown vs. Riverside at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Consolation Game – Chartiers Valley vs. North Hills at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Consolation Game – Burrell vs. Montour at 1 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Consolation Game – South Allegheny vs. Southmoreland at 3 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Consolation Game – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Laurel at 5 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class 3A First Round – Palmyra at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class 2A First Round – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, June 1

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball podcast with a recap of the championship and consolation games from Tuesday on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Championship Game – West Allegheny vs. Peters Township at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Championship Game – South Park vs. Mohawk at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A Championship Game – Union vs. Eden Christian Academy at 1:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Consolation Game – Knoch vs. Laurel Highlands at 5:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A Consolation Game – Rochester vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 6A Championship Game – North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley at 2:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 3A Championship Game – Deer Lakes vs. Avonworth at noon on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class A Championship Game – Union vs. West Greene at 4:30 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, June 2

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball podcast with a recap of the championship and consolation games from Wednesday on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 5A Championship Game – Penn-Trafford vs. Armstrong at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 4A Championship Game – Elizabeth Forward vs. Beaver at noon on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Softball Playoffs Video Stream: Class 2A Championship Game – Frazier vs. Neshannock at 2:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, June 3

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball podcast with a recap of the championship games from Thursday on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, June 4

(If NA wins on Tuesday) PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class 3A Quarterfinals – Shaler/Cumberland Valley winner vs. North Allegheny TBA on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(If OLSH wins on Tuesday) PIAA Boys Volleyball Playoffs: Class 2A Quarterfinals – Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Ambridge/Meadville winner at TBA on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com