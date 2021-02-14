This week on Triblive High School Sports Network: Week of Feb. 15

Sunday, February 14, 2021 | 10:01 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Jaydon Carr drives past Franklin Regional’s Aidan Carlisle Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Gateway High School. Gateway’s Jaydon Carr drives past Franklin Regional’s Aidan Carlisle on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Gateway High School.

We love our fans so much that we present another jam-packed week of exciting winter high school sports regular and postseason action here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of video and audio coverage of WPIAL boys and girls high school basketball along with boys and girls hoops from District 6 and District 9.

HSSN’s coverage of district wrestling and swimming action continues this week, as well, including coverage of the WPIAL individual wrestling sectionals and the Class AA WPIAL and District 6 iindividual wrestling championships.

We also have another PIHL hockey game and three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a focus on WPIAL basketball here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Feb. 15

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop

Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Butler at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports

Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Monessen at West Greene at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at

TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball — Homer-Center at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160,

WCCS-FM 101.1

PIHL Hockey — Video Stream: Seneca Valley vs North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North

Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL girls basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on

TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on the

TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the

TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Beaver Falls at Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on the

TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Fox Chapel at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School

Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Laurel Highlands at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590,

WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Aliquippa at Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Eden Christian at Imani Christian at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High

School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Armstrong at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports

Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Boys Basketball — Homer-Center at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9,

WECZ-AM 1540

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA-1A Sub-Sectional Tournament at 5 p.m. on

WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA-1B Sub-Sectional Tournament at 5 p.m. with

Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-FM 95.3

District 6 Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA-2 Sectional Tournament at 5:30 p.m. on

WPHB-FM 104.1, WPHB-AM 1260

Wednesday, Feb. 17

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the

North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — North Hills at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Knoch at Burrell at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

District 6 Girls Basketball — Blairsville at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA-4A Sub-Sectional Tournament at 5 p.m. with Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on

WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming — Video Stream: North Hills at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Feb. 18

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL boys basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on

TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on the

TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Latrobe at Woodland Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the

TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on the

TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — California at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School

Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — South Park at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Frazier at California at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports

Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 19

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Hills at 7 p.m. on the TribLive

High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on

WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: South Side at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the

Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Derry at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Central Valley at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230,

WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Washington at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the

North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball — Washington at McGuffey at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Boys Basketball — United at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA Section 1, 2, 3 Tournaments at 7 p.m. with

Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-AM 1450

Saturday, Feb. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL boys and girls basketball weekly update on

TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Mars at Highlands at 3:30 p.m. on the TribLive High

School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Pine-Richland at Butler at 4 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball — Keystone Oaks at Knoch at 1:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA Section 4 Tournament at 9 a.m. with Video

Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-AM

1450

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA Championships with Quarterfinals and

Semifinals at 2 p.m. and Consolation and Championship Finals at 5:30 p.m. with Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA Championships with Quarterfinals and

Semifinals at 10 a.m. and Consolation and Championship Finals at 3 p.m. on WPHB-FM 104.1,

WPHB-AM 1260