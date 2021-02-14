This week on Triblive High School Sports Network: Week of Feb. 15
Sunday, February 14, 2021 | 10:01 PM
We love our fans so much that we present another jam-packed week of exciting winter high school sports regular and postseason action here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
We have plenty of video and audio coverage of WPIAL boys and girls high school basketball along with boys and girls hoops from District 6 and District 9.
HSSN’s coverage of district wrestling and swimming action continues this week, as well, including coverage of the WPIAL individual wrestling sectionals and the Class AA WPIAL and District 6 iindividual wrestling championships.
We also have another PIHL hockey game and three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a focus on WPIAL basketball here on Trib HSSN.
Monday, Feb. 15
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Upper St. Clair at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Hampton at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop
Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Butler at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports
Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Monessen at West Greene at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at
TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 6 Girls Basketball — Homer-Center at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160,
WCCS-FM 101.1
PIHL Hockey — Video Stream: Seneca Valley vs North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North
Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL girls basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on
TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at Trinity at 7:30 p.m. on the
TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Lincoln Park at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the
TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Beaver Falls at Neshannock at 7:30 p.m. on the
TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Fox Chapel at Penn Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School
Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Laurel Highlands at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590,
WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Aliquippa at Avonworth at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Eden Christian at Imani Christian at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High
School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Armstrong at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports
Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
District 9 Boys Basketball — Homer-Center at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9,
WECZ-AM 1540
WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA-1A Sub-Sectional Tournament at 5 p.m. on
WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA-1B Sub-Sectional Tournament at 5 p.m. with
Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-FM 95.3
District 6 Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA-2 Sectional Tournament at 5:30 p.m. on
WPHB-FM 104.1, WPHB-AM 1260
Wednesday, Feb. 17
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the
North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Central Catholic at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — North Hills at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Knoch at Burrell at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680
District 6 Girls Basketball — Blairsville at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA-4A Sub-Sectional Tournament at 5 p.m. with Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on
WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming — Video Stream: North Hills at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday, Feb. 18
Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL boys basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on
TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on the
TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Latrobe at Woodland Hills at 7:30 p.m. on the
TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Southmoreland at 7:30 p.m. on the
TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — California at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School
Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — South Park at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Frazier at California at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports
Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday, Feb. 19
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Seneca Valley at North Hills at 7 p.m. on the TribLive
High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on
WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: South Side at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the
Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Derry at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Central Valley at Quaker Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230,
WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Washington at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Video Stream: Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the
North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Girls Basketball — Washington at McGuffey at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450
District 6 Boys Basketball — United at Penns Manor at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5
WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA Section 1, 2, 3 Tournaments at 7 p.m. with
Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-AM 1450
Saturday, Feb. 20
Rebel Yell Podcast — WPIAL boys and girls basketball weekly update on
TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Video Stream: Mars at Highlands at 3:30 p.m. on the TribLive High
School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Pine-Richland at Butler at 4 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050
WPIAL Boys Basketball — Keystone Oaks at Knoch at 1:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680
WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AAA Section 4 Tournament at 9 a.m. with Video
Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-AM
1450
WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA Championships with Quarterfinals and
Semifinals at 2 p.m. and Consolation and Championship Finals at 5:30 p.m. with Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-AM 1450
District 6 Individual Wrestling Playoffs — Class AA Championships with Quarterfinals and
Semifinals at 10 a.m. and Consolation and Championship Finals at 3 p.m. on WPHB-FM 104.1,
WPHB-AM 1260
