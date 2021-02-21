This week on Triblive High School Sports Network: Week of Feb. 22

Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 7:13 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Darnell Johnson works against Seneca Valley’s Manuel Santos at 172 pounds during the WPIAL Class AAA team championship match on Feb. 13, 2021, at Canon-McMillan High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kellie McConnell dives for a loose ball next to Oakland Catholic’s Tasya Troxler-Scott during their game on Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Previous Next

Let the games begin. We complete the regular season and tip off the postseason as February comes to an end this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of video and audio coverage of WPIAL boys and girls high school high school basketball along with some boys and girls hoops from District 6 and D-9.

On Tuesday, HSSN unveils the brackets to the WPIAL basketball playoffs during the Playoff Pairings Show. Then the postseason begins with preliminary-round games Saturday.

HSSN’s coverage of postseason wrestling continues this week with coverage of the WPIAL Class AAA individual championships and PIAA Class AA Southwest Regionals.

We also have a pair of PIHL hockey games, the WPIAL boys and girls diving championship and video action from the WPIAL gymnastics championships, plus three more Rebel Yell podcasts with a focus on the WPIAL basketball playoffs.

Monday, Feb. 22

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Butler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at Montour at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: North Allegheny at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: North Catholic at Mohawk at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Burgettstown at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Monessen at Frazier at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Trinity at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Beaver at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

District 6 Girls Basketball – United at West Shamokin at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Bethel Park vs North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Talk Show – Video Stream: 2021 WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Mapletown at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Highlands at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Derry at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Uniontown at Yough at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Lincoln Park at Ambridge at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Brentwood at Washington at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Girls Basketball – Purchase Line at Blairsville at 7:15 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Seneca Valley vs North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL girls basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Hampton at Armstrong at 6 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at Seneca Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Armstrong at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Boys Basketball – Clearfield at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9, WECZ-AM 1540

Thursday, Feb. 25

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Laurel Highlands at Uniontown at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Armstrong at Hampton at 7:30 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Avonworth at Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Slippery Rock at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

Friday, Feb. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL boys basketball focus with coaching guest and updates on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 9 Girls Basketball – Moniteau at Punxsutawney at 7:30 p.m. on WECZ-FM 100.9, WECZ-AM 1540

WPIAL Diving Championships – Video Stream: Class AA Boys Diving Championships at 10:30 a.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Diving Championships – Video Stream: Class AA Girls Diving Championships at 2:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Gymnastics Championships – Video Stream: Video only with no audio at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Feb. 27

WPIAL Boys Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream Class 6A and 3A Preliminary Round: To Be Determined at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball Playoffs – Video Stream Class 5A and 3A and 2A Preliminary Round: To Be Determined at TBA p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Individual Wrestling Playoffs – Class AAA Championships with Quarterfinals and Semifinals at 10 a.m. and Consolation and Championship Finals at 5 p.m. with Video Stream on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and audio on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Individual Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA Southwest Regionals Quarterfinals and Semifinals at 8 a.m. and Consolation and Championship Finals at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Diving Championships – Video Stream: Class AAA Boys Diving Championships at 11 a.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Diving Championships – Video Stream: Class AAA Girls Diving Championships at 3 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Gymnastics Championships – Video Stream: Video only with no audio at 10 a.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Individual Wrestling Playoffs – Class AA Championships with Quarterfinals and Semifinals at 10 a.m. and Consolation and Championship Finals at 3 p.m. on WPHB-FM 104.1, WPHB-AM 1260

Sunday, Feb. 28

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL boys and girls basketball weekly update with recap from Day One of WPIAL basketball playoffs on TribHSSN.TribLive.com