This week on TribLive High School Sports Network: Week of May 9, 2022
Sunday, May 8, 2022 | 8:31 PM
The sun will be shining bright all week on the end of the spring sports regular season and on some postseason bracketology.
We have video and audio diamond section action from WPIAL baseball and softball as well as district boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse as the regular season concludes.
We get the ball rolling on exclusive coverage of the district baseball and softball playoffs with the unveiling of the brackets during the Trib HSSN Playoff Pairings Show for softball Thursday and baseball Friday.
Plus, we continue our district diamond updates with three new Rebel Yell podcasts dedicated to WPIAL baseball and softball.
Monday
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Ambridge at Quaker Valley at 4:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Yough at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Blackhawk at New Castle at 4 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Hampton at Mars at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Greensburg Salem at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Laurel Highlands at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Baseball – Carlynton at Chartiers-Houston at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL Baseball – Indiana at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Yough at Belle Vernon at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: South Fayette at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Tuesday
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Laurel at Neshannock at 4:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Mars at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Uniontown at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL Baseball – Trinity at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Serra Catholic at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Yough at Elizabeth Forward at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Wednesday
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly softball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Carmichaels at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Thursday
Video Stream: The 2022 WPIAL Softball Playoff Pairings Show at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson at 4:30 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Softball – Freeport at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Baseball – Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBSFM 101.1
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Friday
Video Stream: The 2022 WPIAL Baseball Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
Saturday
Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The WPIAL baseball and softball weekly review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com
