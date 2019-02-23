Thomas Jefferson gymnasts claim PA Classic Gold Division title

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, February 23, 2019 | 12:25 AM

The Thomas Jefferson gymnastics team continued its winning run Friday night by claiming the state title at the PA Classic competition held at Moon.

The Jaguars won the Gold Division championship with a score of 148.557, edging Moon (146.25) and Altoona (142.842).

Central Valley (140.917), Baldwin (140.017) and West Allegheny (137.009) also competed in the Gold Division.

Thomas Jefferson captured the WPIAL championship last Friday, and Natalie Galioto claimed the advanced division all-around WPIAL title last Saturday.

South Side Beaver claimed the Silver Division state title Friday night.

