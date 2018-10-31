Thomas Jefferson volleyball holds off Franklin Regional in WPIAL quarterfinals

By: Staff Report

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 | 10:21 PM

Franklin Regional battled No. 3-seeded Thomas Jefferson for five sets and more than two hours but fell just short in its upset bid in the WPIAL Class AAA girls volleyball quarterfinals Tuesday.

The Jaguars edged Franklin Regional, 3-2, with a 15-12 victory in the fifth set of a best-of-five match.

Franklin Regional jumped out to an early lead with a 25-23 win in Game 1.

TJ tied the score after a 25-21 win, but FR answered 25-20. The Jaguars, however, tied the score 25-18 in the fourth set.

Thomas Jefferson will play No. 10 Elizabeth Forward in the semifinals Thursday at a time and site to be determined.

Tags: Franklin Regional, Thomas Jefferson