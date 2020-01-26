Thomas Jefferson’s Pazo, North Catholic’s Shaffer lift Team Blue to PIHL Class A All-Star Game win

By:

Sunday, January 26, 2020 | 4:24 PM

Jerin Steele | For the Tribune-Review Thomas Jefferson’s Eddie Pazo scored a hat trick in the PIHL Class A all-star game Jan. 26, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Center. Jerin Steele | For the Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Quinten Shaffer scored a hat trick in the PIHL Class A all-star game Jan. 26, 2020, at RMU Island Sports Center. Previous Next

Thomas Jefferson junior Eddie Pazo and North Catholic junior Quinten Shaffer had a hat trick each to lead Team Blue to a 9-5 win over Team Gold in the PIHL Class A All-Star Game Sunday at RMU Island Sports Center.

Shaffer scored once in each period. In the second, he found a way to beat his teammate, North Catholic goalie Chris McFayden, who was one of the three goalies for Team Gold.

“This is my first All-Star Game, so it feels pretty good,” Shaffer said. “It was cool to score one on my goalie. Everyone is going to hear about it at practice. It was fun, and there was some good competition.”

Pazo teamed up with fellow Jaguar Hunter Fairman and Bishop McCort’s Adis Ultanbekov, and the line found success all game.

Fairman had a pair of goals and two assists, Ultanbekov had four assists and Pazo had two assists to go along with his hat trick.

“The chemistry came together pretty quickly, and we definitely knitted together very well,” Pazo said.

Fox Chapel’s Colby Zmenkowski had the game-winning goal four minutes into the third period, giving Team Blue a 6-5 lead after his Foxes teammate, Reed Troutman, had tied the game for Team Gold a minute earlier.

Greg Kraemer (Chartiers Valley) scored twice for Team Gold and Ryan Kosylo (North Hills) and Bryce Bair (Bishop McCort) scored once.

North Hills goalie Ethan Isaly shined for Team Blue in the first period, making 10 saves, including several on prime scoring chances. South Park goalie Shane Peremba also had a strong first period, making eight saves.

Both goalies nearly got out of the first scoreless, but Shaffer scored on a 3-on-1 with three seconds remaining to give Team Blue a 1-0 lead.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Fox Chapel, North Catholic, North Hills, South Park, Thomas Jefferson